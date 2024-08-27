TANGICLOUD ANNOUNCES 40% GROWTH FOR FY24

Erik Vigesaa, Project Manager for Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. Tangicloud Technologies, Inc. provides ERP software to nonprofits and governments. Steve Potts, President of Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tangicloud Technologies Inc., a Microsoft partner specializing in nonprofit and government ERP software, recently celebrated a remarkable 40% growth in annual recurring revenues for fiscal year 2024.GROWTH ORIENTED FISCAL SUCCESS“This growth is not just a win for us; it’s a win for all the organizations we serve,” said Steve Potts, President of Tangicloud. “It enables us to empower more nonprofits and government entities to effectively manage their missions and expand their impact. With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and our Tangicloud Fundamentals , we’re equipping future-focused organizations everywhere to operate more efficiently and effectively.”Potts highlighted several achievements from the fiscal year, including the launch of the W-1 , or global, version of Fundamentals, enabling the product's expansion to 30 countries. Additionally, the company's new Excel Import product, expected to launch later in FY25, was originally developed within Fundamentals and is set to appeal to the commercial sector as well as continuing to benefit nonprofits and, governments .“We are excited for what lies ahead given the foundation FY24 has provided,” Potts added. “We plan to launch the commercial version of Excel Import in the upcoming months, which we anticipate will further our reach and enhance our contributions to organizational success.”GROWING STAFFThe company also celebrated growth through strategic hiring, including the addition of new Product Manager, Erik Vigesaa, who joined the team on August 12. With more than 20 years of experience in consulting and sales in the accounting software industry, Erik brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction.“I am eager to leverage my experience to contribute not only to Tangicloud’s growth but more importantly, to our customers' ability to serve their communities more robustly,” said Vigesaa. He will also be drawing from a wealth of experience developed in his past role at Microsoft.About TangicloudTangicloud Technologies Inc., based in Littleton, CO, is a privately held corporation and a successful Industry Solution Vendor for Microsoft, specializing in accounting products for nonprofit and government sectors.

