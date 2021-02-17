Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 2-16-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 16, 2021, there have been 2,072,362 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,117 total cases and 2,216 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Webster County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 77-year old male from Kanawha County.

“With profound sadness, we share this tragic news of more lives lost to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “We join the families in mourning the passing of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,456), Boone (1,526), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,972), Cabell (7,545), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,568), Gilmer (679), Grant (1,038), Greenbrier (2,364), Hampshire (1,478), Hancock (2,556), Hardy (1,248), Harrison (4,759), Jackson (1,656), Jefferson (3,527), Kanawha (11,711), Lewis (987), Lincoln (1,191), Logan (2,607), Marion (3,581), Marshall (2,961), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,326), Mercer (4,109), Mineral (2,563), Mingo (2,073), Monongalia (7,625), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,143), Ohio (3,545), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,076), Raleigh (4,524), Randolph (2,342), Ritchie (599), Roane (485), Summers (691), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,623), Wayne (2,567), Webster (284), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,874), Wyoming (1,698).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lewis and Roane counties in this report.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

