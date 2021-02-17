COVID-19 Daily Update 2-17-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 17, 2021, there have been 2,080,541 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,405 total cases and 2,225 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 90-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Wayne County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,471), Boone (1,528), Braxton (766), Brooke (1,975), Cabell (7,591), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,576), Gilmer (683), Grant (1,041), Greenbrier (2,368), Hampshire (1,485), Hancock (2,559), Hardy (1,252), Harrison (4,769), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,541), Kanawha (11,735), Lewis (1,000), Lincoln (1,195), Logan (2,612), Marion (3,592), Marshall (2,966), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,328), Mercer (4,123), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,075), Monongalia (7,650), Monroe (928), Morgan (905), Nicholas (1,145), Ohio (3,554), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (577), Preston (2,488), Putnam (4,090), Raleigh (4,530), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (600), Roane (486), Summers (693), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,626), Wayne (2,571), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (341), Wood (6,882), Wyoming (1,702).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jackson County in this report.