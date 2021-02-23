Soft Robotics Adds Quest Industrial to its Preferred System Integrator Program
Quest Industrial, joins the PSI Program, solving new automation challenges for its food & beverage customers enabled by Soft Robotics technologies.BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics announced today that Quest Industrial has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. Quest is a leading manufacturer of automation equipment focusing on the food and beverage industries. This partnership, which provides access to Soft Robotics’ food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies, will enable Quest to solve new automation challenges for its customers.
Soft Robotics’ Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI combined with 3D vision and mGrip, enables machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics’ far-reaching network in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success.
“We are excited to have Quest join our Preferred Systems Integrator (PSI) program,” said Mark Chiappetta, COO of Soft Robotics. “They provide customers with some of the most innovative automation solutions for produce, protein, dairy, and other food processing and packaging applications. Together, we will enable broad-scale adoption of robotic automation solutions in the U.S market to address increased consumer demand, rising production costs, labor shortages, and the global health challenge that is plaguing the food processing industries.”
“The partnership between Soft Robotics and Quest has been a natural fit,” said Tucker Behrns, Vice President & General Manager of Quest. “With Quest’s focus on flexible robotic automation solutions serving the food industry, food-safe automation solutions are critical. Soft Robotics is a great complement to Quest’s adaptable and modular design approach, and we are excited to continue our already successful track record of solving for customers’ most difficult automation challenges together.”
With expertise in the food and beverage sector, Quest designs and delivers robotic picking systems for direct food handling. Historically, the adoption of robotic automation was relatively slow in the food industry, primarily due to the variability of products. Using Soft Robotics mGrip technology, this partnership will continue to unlock food automation solutions for new industries and new customers. Utilizing FANUC robots and Soft Robotics’ food-grade mGrip, Quest’s robotic solutions are capable of gripping hard-to-handle products such as poultry, meats, and cheeses. More here: https://www.questindustrial.com/products/qp100-pick-place/
Visit www.SoftRoboticsInc.com
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics.
Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
About Quest
Quest is a leading manufacturer of industrial automation equipment focusing on robotics and vision-guidance. With expertise in the food, beverage, and dairy markets, Quest optimizes floor space for customers experiencing growing demand and helps improve their overall production line flexibility and efficiency. Quest offers application-specific software on their robotic products, including pick and place, case packing, and palletizing systems to simplify system setup and streamline configurability. Quest is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Robotics & End of Line business line, Quest helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about Quest at www.QuestIndustrial.com and more about ProMach at www.ProMachBuilt.com
