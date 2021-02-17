Website Hosting Company Launches Free Trial Hosting - Dream One Hosting
USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream One Hosting is offering a 30-day free trial for new clients who would like to test out their shared web hosting package. The web hosting services company was started in 2015 by Juan Alberto Chavez in Crete Illinois, and since then it has grown to become one of the most trusted web hosting companies in the world.
One of the most exciting hosting companies of 2021 that continues to shock its competitors with their services, prices, and offers, is set to shock the hosting world again. Dream One Hosting has today announced they are offering new customers a 30-day free trial on their shared web hosting package.
The news of the free web hosting offer has sent shock waves among the web hosting community. As soon as it was announced, social media came alive with people asking how and why a company would offer such a deal. The simple answer to why according to a spokesman for Dream One Hosting, is to show people how good their web hosting packages are.
“We decided to launch a 30-day free trial web hosting package to show new customers how great our services are. By testing our shared hosting package out for 30-days, they can see what a great service and price we offer,” explained a spokesman for Dream One Hosting.
The Dream One Hosting Shared package has become one of the best web hosting packages on the market. It comes with 10GB Storage, Unlimited Traffic, One-click WordPress installs, Free WordPress/cPanel website transfer, Free SSL Certificate, and Weebly Website Builder.
Shared Hosting is just one of the web hosting services that Dream One Hosting offers. They also offer reseller hosting packages, domains, security services, SEO tools to name a few. They have become a one-stop hosting company and one of the most recommended in the WordPress community.
For more information on the free shared hosting package offer, and to learn more about the best host for WordPress sites, please visit https://dreamonehosting.com and https://www.dreamonehosting.com/hosting/free-trial-shared
About Dream One Hosting
Dream One Hosting provides web hosting, reseller hosting, WordPress Hosting, website builder tools, SSL to protect your site, and much more. They are always upgrading and adding quality to their service hosting business.
Media Manager
One of the most exciting hosting companies of 2021 that continues to shock its competitors with their services, prices, and offers, is set to shock the hosting world again. Dream One Hosting has today announced they are offering new customers a 30-day free trial on their shared web hosting package.
The news of the free web hosting offer has sent shock waves among the web hosting community. As soon as it was announced, social media came alive with people asking how and why a company would offer such a deal. The simple answer to why according to a spokesman for Dream One Hosting, is to show people how good their web hosting packages are.
“We decided to launch a 30-day free trial web hosting package to show new customers how great our services are. By testing our shared hosting package out for 30-days, they can see what a great service and price we offer,” explained a spokesman for Dream One Hosting.
The Dream One Hosting Shared package has become one of the best web hosting packages on the market. It comes with 10GB Storage, Unlimited Traffic, One-click WordPress installs, Free WordPress/cPanel website transfer, Free SSL Certificate, and Weebly Website Builder.
Shared Hosting is just one of the web hosting services that Dream One Hosting offers. They also offer reseller hosting packages, domains, security services, SEO tools to name a few. They have become a one-stop hosting company and one of the most recommended in the WordPress community.
For more information on the free shared hosting package offer, and to learn more about the best host for WordPress sites, please visit https://dreamonehosting.com and https://www.dreamonehosting.com/hosting/free-trial-shared
About Dream One Hosting
Dream One Hosting provides web hosting, reseller hosting, WordPress Hosting, website builder tools, SSL to protect your site, and much more. They are always upgrading and adding quality to their service hosting business.
Media Manager
Dream One Hosting
+1 888-685-3248
press@dreamonehosting.com