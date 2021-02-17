City of Covington, Virginia Seeks Input from Public on Downtown Revitalization Plan

Downtown Covington, Virginia

Online Survey Now Available from Head Down Strategies

It’s extremely important to us that we hear your ideas for Downtown and what it can be.” — Krystal Onaitis, Covington City Manager

COVINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Covington is asking for direct public input into the Olde Town Covington Downtown Revitalization Plan which is currently underway. The City, in partnership with the team from Head Down Strategies, has developed a survey for residents to complete online via this link.

City leadership is seeking input from the community because it will provide the foundation for a plan which reflects the vision for the City of Covington’s downtown business district — an important asset that will shape the future of the City. The vision for the district will be based upon numerous interviews, answers to this survey, and a live public input session.

“We’re very excited to hear from folks who live, work and play in our City, on how we can work collaboratively to preserve and prosper through our planning efforts to revitalize our Historic Downtown District, to make Olde Town Covington become a place that resonates with all,” said Covington City Manager Krystal Onaitis. “It’s extremely important to us that we hear your ideas for Downtown and what it can be.”

The City received a Business District Revitalization Planning Grant through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). These planning grant activities will allow the City to complete the preparatory work necessary to pursue a CDBG Business District Revitalization Community Improvement Grant to implement the projects identified through the planning process.

Participants are asked to please include as much detail in their answers as possible to ensure all areas are covered in the planning process. The survey deadline is March 3, 2021.

If you have any questions or prefer to take the survey via phone, please feel free to call City Hall at: 540-965-6357.