The Secret to Thriving in the New Marketing Landscape
Free webinar includes expert speakers from Amazon Web Services, Capita, Oracle, UserTesting and Web Insights.
This webinar will undoubtedly provide valuable insight and tangible advice that marketers can take away and put into place within their own business environments.”UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Secret to Thriving in the New Marketing Landscape will see an expert panel discuss all things marketing, from finding new ways to build loyalty and drive success, to growing business in an ever-changing environment.
— Lilah Waite, CMO at Web Insights
The panel webinar, hosted by author and journalistic storyteller, Christoph Trappe, features an expert line-up including Darrell Alfonso, Global Marketing Operations Manager at Amazon Web Services; Christa Norton, Head of Industry and Account Based Marketing at Capita; Mark Baker, ex-Marketing Operations at Oracle; Amy Kelly, Director of EMEA Marketing at UserTesting, and Lilah Waite, CMO at Web Insights.
The event is free to attend. Register your interest here.
Lilah Waite, CMO at Web Insights, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring such an inspiring group of leaders from across the tech and SaaS marketing space for this webinar. The conversation and insight will undoubtedly be invaluable for so many marketers who are trying to figure out how to pivot in this new marketing world that we’ve all been thrown into!
“Understanding how businesses can really evolve and thrive within the new marketing landscape is fundamental to success. Our industry has changed rapidly as a result of the pandemic, which has led to many marketers needing to completely rethink their strategies. The challenges have been immense. I think it’s an excellent time for marketers to support each other by coming together and figuring out what our new approaches should be; the pandemic and the new ‘working from home’ norm has brought a more humanized approach to the forefront, in terms of both collaboration and tactics.”
Viewers will be guided through the challenges faced by marketing teams and leaders across the globe, from resource allocation to technology adoption, while also being provided with tips and insight to create a thriving and efficient marketing environment. The panel will share their techniques on how to best plan for uncertainty in an unpredictable landscape.
Viewers will be guided through the challenges faced by marketing teams and leaders across the globe, from resource allocation to technology adoption, while also being provided with tips and insight to create a thriving and efficient marketing environment. The panel will share their techniques on how to best plan for uncertainty in an unpredictable landscape.

Lilah added: "We are lucky to be able to bring together such senior marketing leaders, who are happy to take the time out of their own busy schedules to help other businesses to navigate the new marketing landscape, providing insight into their challenges, the opportunities they have seen and their main marketing focuses for the forthcoming year. To get a window into their world, in order to help the wider technology marketing sector, is hugely valuable. It's what Web Insights is all about; supporting businesses to accelerate their growth, and their revenues."
Web Insights is a highly intelligent website visitor automation solution. The software empowers technology and SaaS marketers to boost MQLs and SQLs through super-smart automation and integration capabilities. It seamlessly integrates into any existing mar-tech stack or CRM; it can route leads and opportunities directly to a stakeholder across a user's business. It allows users to add contacts to workflows for instant communication or nurture and turn website visitors into leads at every stage of the funnel.
The Secret to Thriving in the New Marketing Landscape is LIVE on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 4pm GMT/11 am EST. Save your seat here.
