Rejuve Med Spa Adds Non-Surgical Brazilian Butt Lift to Rejuvenation Offerings
USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejuve Med Spa in North Dallas, TX has a passion for advanced cosmetic rejuvenation through minimally-invasive procedures to enhance patient beauty and youth. As part of their commitment to the North Dallas, Addison, Borderline, and Plano areas, Rejuve Med Spa is pleased to announce the addition of the Non-Surgical Brazilian Butt Lift with Radiesse® and Sculptra® to their already formidable cosmetic enhancement options.
Collagen is crucial to the firmness and tightness that makes skin appear youthful, and that applies anywhere on the body, not just the face. It’s the skin’s most important protein, offering a network of support to the tissues to prevent skin laxity and sagging, which contributes to a flattened backside.
Radiesse® is different from other dermal fillers, as it suspends calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres in an aqueous gel formula. These microspheres—which are biocompatible, containing naturally occurring minerals, so rejection risk is extremely low—promote new collagen growth in the fibroblasts. Over time, the body metabolizes the gel and CaHA, leaving behind the new collagen fiber network to support skin for a shapely curve to the buttocks without scalpels or downtime. Fibroblasts, where collagen forms, continue to elevate collagen production for up to a year, and many patients report satisfaction with their results for 2 years before seeking repeated treatment.
Sculptra® also builds collagen with poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), firming and shaping the buttocks for a pleasing curvature and rounding of the posterior. Similar to Radiesse®, Sculptra® stimulates collagen growth from the inside without the need for a scalpel or implants. Results can last up to 2 years. Added volume can smooth the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.
Results with a non-surgical Brazilian Butt Lift at Rejuve Med Spa are long-lasting, and while there’s 2-3 days of injection site swelling, there’s little to no downtime involved. By improving collagen production from deep in the tissues, Radiesse® and Sculptra® are more than mechanical volume restoration products. The science is some of the most advanced available in the dermal filler market.
With Rejuve Med Spa providers, patients receive the benefit of more than 150 years of combined experience in the relaxing and beautiful surroundings of the Rejuve offices. The artistry, expertise, and training of the Rejuve Med Spa team has placed them in the top 5% of providers for injectable cosmetic treatments by leading dermal filler manufacturers. By adding Radiesse® and Sculptra® to their available treatments, Rejuve Med Spa brings the best the cosmetic rejuvenation world has to offer patients, along with stellar service, meticulous treatment standards, inspiring artistry, and compassionate patient care in an opulent atmosphere that’s unmatched anywhere else in the Dallas area.
Company Name: Rejuve Med Spa
Contact Person: Media Relations
Phone: (972) 265-1590
Address: The Arbors at Preston 18220A Preston Road
City: Dallas
State: Texas
Country: United States
Website: https://www.rejuvemedspa.com/
