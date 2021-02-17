MyHRConcierge® Responds To Need For HR Accessibility Amongst Change in 2021.
Events and Changes in 2020-2021, Create New Opportunity for Clients In HR.RIDGELAND, MS, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Ridgeland, MS— February 17, 2021 — A New Administration and post covid-19 response have created a changing climate in HR. MyHRConcierge® (MyHRC®) continues to provide functional and easy-to-access HR with a new, redesigned website and product suite.
MyHRConcierge® has redesigned and repurposed its website to respond to a need for ease and function in the HR space. After more than a decade servicing a need for outsourcing of Human Resources, MyHRC® has now used their observations from the past to repurpose the website and add a shopping feature similar to those used on traditional e-commerce sites. “The past year’s pandemic has created a noticeable need for HR assistance. We are here to help businesses in need, in an easy and more accessible way,” says co-founder Chris Cooley.
Clients can now shop and purchase HR services as well as schedule their consultations, quickly and effortlessly. Using a shopping cart for services is a new concept to the HR space and MyHRC® is excited about the opportunities this will bring. The new website touts a clean and updated design that is free of clutter and easy to navigate. The site also makes it easy to contact MyHRC® by their chat feature or phone. MyHRC® does not want to use the site as a replacement for their HR experts, but merely as a tool for clients to purchase and check out smoothly, says Cooley.
Along with the new launch of the company website is a new promotion highlighting MyHRConcierge’s HRBasic, a $45 a month promo.
The HRBasic plan provides a company with the affordable HR resources needed to address HR issues and mitigate workforce management risks. With HRBasic, you’ll gain a foundation of protection for your small to medium-sized business. HRBasic can be ordered on the newly re-designed website, www.myhrconcierge.com
###
Contact: Gigi Turner, Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy; 855-538-6947; gturner@myhrconcierge.com.
About MyHRConcierge
MyHRConcierge focuses on forming strategic partnerships to serve U.S. small-medium businesses (SMBs). They help partners tackle the top HR challenges their customers face – and build profitable revenue streams for their businesses.
A unique a la carte approach, lets MyHRConcierge partners choose the services that work best for their customers, financial objectives, and product strategy.
Gigi Turner
Marketing Director
+1 855-538-6947
gturner@myhrconcierge.com