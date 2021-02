MyHRConcierge® Responds To Need For HR Accessibility Amongst Change in 2021.

Events and Changes in 2020-2021, Create New Opportunity for Clients In HR.

RIDGELAND, MS, USA, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Ridgeland, MS— February 17, 2021 — A New Administration and post covid-19 response have created a changing climate in HR. MyHRConcierge(MyHRC) continues to provide functional and easy-to-access HR with a new, redesigned website and product suite.MyHRConciergehas redesigned and repurposed its website to respond to a need for ease and function in the HR space. After more than a decade servicing a need for outsourcing of Human Resources, MyHRChas now used their observations from the past to repurpose the website and add a shopping feature similar to those used on traditional e-commerce sites. “The past year’s pandemic has created a noticeable need for HR assistance. We are here to help businesses in need, in an easy and more accessible way,” says co-founder Chris Cooley.Clients can now shop and purchase HR services as well as schedule their consultations, quickly and effortlessly. Using a shopping cart for services is a new concept to the HR space and MyHRCis excited about the opportunities this will bring. The new website touts a clean and updated design that is free of clutter and easy to navigate. The site also makes it easy to contact MyHRCby their chat feature or phone. MyHRCdoes not want to use the site as a replacement for their HR experts, but merely as a tool for clients to purchase and check out smoothly, says Cooley.Along with the new launch of the company website is a new promotion highlighting MyHRConcierge’s HRBasic, a $45 a month promo.The HRBasic plan provides a company with the affordable HR resources needed to address HR issues and mitigate workforce management risks. With HRBasic, you’ll gain a foundation of protection for your small to medium-sized business. HRBasic can be ordered on the newly re-designed website, www.myhrconcierge.com ###Contact: Gigi Turner, Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy; 855-538-6947; gturner@myhrconcierge.com.About MyHRConciergeMyHRConcierge focuses on forming strategic partnerships to serve U.S. small-medium businesses (SMBs). They help partners tackle the top HR challenges their customers face – and build profitable revenue streams for their businesses.A unique a la carte approach, lets MyHRConcierge partners choose the services that work best for their customers, financial objectives, and product strategy.