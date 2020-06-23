MyHRScreens™ Strengthens Team With An Expert Hire in Screening Services
Kim Lewis joins the MyHRScreens™ team as Client Development ManagerRIDGELAND, MS, USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHRScreens™ is proud to announce and welcome Kim Lewis as Client Development Manager. MyHRScreens™ is a background check and screening company and is a sister company to MyHRConcierge®. Lewis will develop and spearhead initiatives for client development activities and manage customer experience. Lewis has extensive experience in this area and will be an excellent addition to the MyHRScreens™ team.
Lewis brings with her 22 years of experience in the employee screening industry. According to Lewis, “client relations and relationship building are key to the success of a screening program” and prides herself in “providing top quality services each and every day.”
“I am looking forward to my new role and to providing professional level of service with a personal touch.”
“We are very excited to have Kim join our team. She has a deep understanding of the marketplace. Her experience and success in developing initiatives to help employers meet their screening needs is invaluable. She also has an innate ability to build relationships with clients and provide a more personal experience for them,” states Chris Cooley, Principal and Co-Founder of MyHRScreens™.
Mrs. Lewis has lived in Rankin County since 1998, and is married with 3 sons. She is active in the community and fundraising.
About MyHRScreens™
MyHRScreens™ provides employee screening solutions to employers throughout the US. We help employers develop effective screening programs through excellent service and a streamlined online employment screening solution that provides easy and efficient ordering backed by best in class support.
