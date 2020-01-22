Introducing MyHRScreens™, A New, Easy & Secure Screening Experience

New company creates a more cost-effective and efficient way to hire.

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, U.S., January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHRScreens™ a nationwide background check and drug testing company was launched this January. MyHRScreens promises to offer more options for screening as well as a very user-friendly process. With more flexibility and functionality, than other screening services, MyHRScreens will provide a broader array of background checks to meet your specific needs. The company also provides a large network of drug testing facilities that can service you in a location near you.Chris Cooley and JohnYerger are proud to launch MyHRScreens as a sister-company to MyHRConcierge, an HR outsourcing firm that services small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. MyHRConcierge has successfully provided industry leading HR support and service for more than a decade to their clients.MyHRScreens provides a streamlined online employment screening solution that provides easy and efficient ordering backed by best-in-class customer support. With the online screening platform, you can order screenings 24/7 and have access to historical screenings at your fingertips.The platform provides the flexibility to invite your new hires to fill out their background check information and provide authorization directly in the system. This alleviates the burden of having to enter their information, manually. MyHRScreens believes this modern approach will help keep the process moving for employers and employees alike.As founders of MyHRConcierge, an HR outsourcing firm that services SMBs across the US; Cooley and Yerger saw a significant need for quality employee screening with exceptional customer service. As a result of this need, they founded MyHRScreens™ to provide quality employee screening services and customer service that these business owners deserve.Cooley and Yerger combined their understanding of the employee screening needs of business owners & HR professionals and the intricacies of employee screening to build an employee screening company with a customer-focused business model that delivers high level customer service to businesses across the U.S.“At MyHRScreens, results matter. We want to perform better background checks,” says Chris Cooley, founder and principal of MyHRScreens. “With a sleek, easy-to-use platform, we have created a cost-effective and efficient process that allows you to hire better employees.”About MyHRConcierge,MyHRConcierge focuses on serving U.S. small-medium businesses (SMBs) directly and through strategic partnerships. They provide the HR services that tackle the top HR challenges SMBs face. They also help strategic partners solve their customers’ HR challenges while also building profitable revenue streams for their own businesses.###For MyHRScreens sales and support contact support@myhrscreens.com or visit myhrscreens.com to learn more. For other questions, contact Chris Cooley, Principal,at 855-538-6947 or ccooley@myhrconcierge.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.