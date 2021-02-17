Click-Ins and Attestiv Partner to Provide Innovative Solutions for the Auto Insurance Industry
This partnership is designed to provide an automated, end-to-end fraud prevention and damage detection solution for the auto-insurance industry.NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click-Ins, a next-generation AI SaaS automatic vehicle damage inspection solution provider and Attestiv, Inc., a digital media validation platform, announced a new partnership designed to provide an automated, end-to-end fraud prevention and damage detection solution for the auto-insurance industry. This partnership combines best-in-class artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and user-focused solutions to revolutionize straight-through transactional insurance processes.
By partnering with Attestiv, Click-Ins will enhance its platform with additional fraud protection and self-service capabilities, reduce carrier risk, and lower overall costs for all parties. Additionally, the Attestiv platform enhances Click-Ins’ vehicle inspection tool by using AI and blockchain technology to validate the authenticity of photos through digital fingerprinting and forensic analysis in real-time, reducing risk of fraud.
Eugene Greenberg, Click-Ins CEO; “Our partnership with Attestiv enables insurance companies to automate vehicle inspections and digital authentication with the most consistent and reliable results. I’m extremely proud of our partnership, and am sure our complimentary solution will significantly reduce fraud and increase customer satisfaction.”
With the addition of Click-Ins’ technology into its suite, Attestiv can provide cost efficiencies, frictionless user experience and additional transparency around future claims processing and risk assessment when pre-existing damage exists. Click-Ins’ AI-powered technology enables insurance companies and policyholders the ability to generate a full vehicle assessment and damage report without the need for trained personnel or special equipment - all with the click of a camera-phone.
“Together with Click-Ins, we are able to offer insurance organizations the true condition of any vehicle with much higher confidence than before with the added benefit of fraud protection. We are thrilled to partner with Click-Ins on this breakthrough insurance product” states Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv.
Beyond just validating claim photos and vehicle condition, the combination of Attestiv and Click-Ins enables insurers to better track the condition of vehicles and fleets from the point of underwriting forward, with minimal friction for the insured. The solution is available via workflows or APIs to insurance organizations without the need for changes to their existing processes and products.
About Click-Ins
Founded with the aim of simplifying vehicle inspections, Click-Ins introduces AI-driven automated technology that completely redefines its category. Helping insurance and car companies transition from manual procedures to fast and efficient fact-based processes, Click-Ins provides a user experience that is both simpler and more reliable, for all parties involved. To achieve the highest level of transparency and certainty, Click-Ins has developed a hybrid approach to AI. Using proprietary simulated data to pretrain AI modules, and leveraging multidisciplinary technologies, Click-Ins SaaS cloud solution accurately and consistently recognizes any damage, with no training period. For more information, please visit https://www.click-ins.com.
About Attestiv
Attestiv is a tamper-proof media validation platform and product provider in the insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media market segments. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and data, helping organizations build efficient processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media captured by any person or device, enabling digital transformation with new services, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
