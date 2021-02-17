DonorPerfect Announces 2020 Fundraising Benchmarks Report

Discover how nonprofits of various sectors and size fared in a pandemic year, along with the strategies your organization needs to thrive in 2021

The report traces the decline of giving caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the slow recovery, with donor retention as the driver of overall fundraising results.

While donor retention is always important to fundraising success, our report shows that it was absolutely critical to nonprofit success during this pandemic.” — Doug Schoenberg

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a division of SofterWare, Inc. and leading fundraising success platform for nonprofits, has released a year in review report on growth in giving. The 2020 DonorPerfect Fundraising Benchmarks Report traces the decline of giving caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the slow recovery that debuted in Q3 and continued through Q4.

Data reveals differences in performance based on organization size and sector. Smaller nonprofits suffered the largest declines during the pandemic at -7%, while medium-sized organizations experienced a decline of -5.5% and larger organizations fell to just -3.6%. As the only sector to achieve positive giving growth, the Human Services sector ended the year up 1.6%. The weakest performing sectors included Arts, Culture & Humanities down 14.2% for the year and Education down 13.1%.

Although many organizations saw a decline in giving, the report does show that organizations that achieved strong donor retention experienced higher growth in giving than those that did not.

Doug Schoenberg, CEO of SofterWare and author of the report says, "While donor retention is always important to fundraising success, our report shows that it was absolutely critical to nonprofit success during this pandemic. That's great news since it gives nonprofits a clear focus to achieve improved fundraising results in 2021 and we're excited to continue to help non-profits with proven strategies and techniques to improve donor retention and overall fundraising success."

The DonorPerfect Team is continuing our analysis by interviewing nonprofit leaders whose organizations experienced high donor retention in 2020. We look forward to sharing how nonprofits of various sectors and sizes adapted in a pandemic year, along with the strategies the nonprofit community can adopt to thrive in 2021.

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect donor management and fundraising system offers tools, features, and best practices that equip and empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease. Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising over $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers at www.donorperfect.com.