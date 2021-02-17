DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson Statement on Evers’ 2021-23 Budget

February 16, 2021 Contact: Thomas McCarthy or Gina Paige, 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON - Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Emilie Amundson released the following statement in reaction to the introduction of Governor Evers’ 2021-23 biennial budget.

“The budget Governor Evers delivered to the legislature will allow DCF to play a vital role in Wisconsin’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It builds upon the lessons we’ve learned about the important link between child care access and our economy; the critical child welfare services our families rely upon; and the future needs around job training and supports our citizens will have as we look ahead.

“The polices in the governor’s budget are designed to benefit the whole family in an efficient, consistent, and connected way. They will help to provide families the necessary services when they’re needed, ensure our programs reach people across the state in an equitable fashion, and work seamlessly to foster economic security, independence, and sustainability for all families.”

