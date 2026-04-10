Wisconsin Remains Committed to Child Welfare Standards for All Children Amid Federal Policy Shifts

Contact: 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – In response to the Trump Administration’s proposed recission of a previously submitted rule which would designate specific supports for LGBTQ+ youth in out-of-home care, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) is reaffirming its commitment to its vision that all Wisconsin children and youth are safe and loved members of thriving families and communities.

DCF, local child welfare agencies, and system partners share a common belief that every child deserves a stable, loving environment. Federal changes do not alter Wisconsin’s standards for assessing and selecting the most appropriate placement for children and youth, including those identifying as LGBTQ+, who must be temporarily removed from their home.

“Policy may change at the federal level, but our moral compass does not,” said DCF Secretary Jeff Pertl. “Our standards are non-negotiable. We have always – and will always – make placement decisions based on what is best for the youth’s long-term health and stability. Our job is to make kids feel as safe and loved as possible during an incredibly difficult time in their lives.”

Wisconsin’s child welfare system strives to keep families together. Most children and families receive services within their home. However, sometimes these services cannot be provided within the home. When this occurs, child welfare professionals operate under the primary objectives of:

Engaging and collaborating with family members to center decisions around the youth’s needs

Maintaining connections to family of origin, culture, community, and Tribe.

Prioritizing timely and swift reunification and the services to help make that happen.

About Wisconsin’s Putting Families First Initiative

Over the last decade, bi-partisan support for child welfare reform has increased as research continues to show that children and families who are supported together have stronger outcomes. Since 2018, Wisconsin has been working to transform its child welfare system into one that uplifts and empowers families. Since making this shift, the state has seen fewer children enter the system while maintaining safety standards and not seeing an increase in critical incidents. In 2025, Wisconsin saw a 37% decrease in the number of children who entered out-of-home care compared to 2019.

When a child cannot safely remain in the home, research shows they do best with those who know and love them – including relatives and like-kin. In 2025, more than 42% of children who entered out-of-home care were initially placed with relatives. Wisconsin hopes to see that number increase in the coming years thanks to Gov. Evers passing of 2023 Wisconsin Act 119, which expands the definition of a relative and includes “like-kin,” and ensures those caregivers can receive crucial financial support.

When a child is removed from the home, services are provided to the child and family with the goal of timely reunification. You can learn more about the three stages of the child welfare system on our website.