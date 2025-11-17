Governor and DCF Secretary honor 10 families for their commitment to helping children thrive

November 17, 2025

Contact: DCF Media 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

Outstanding Families Awards presented during Adoption month

MADISON ― The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored 10 relative, like-kin, foster and adoptive families today at the Governor’s Outstanding Families Awards. The awards were presented during a celebration at the Pyle Center as part of Wisconsin’s month- long proclaimed Adoption month.

Governor Tony Evers and DCF Secretary Jeff Pertl presented the awards, highlighting the commitment and support these families offer.

"Whether through adoption, foster care, or the vital support of kinship care, each of these individuals proves day in and day out that family is defined by commitment and connection as much as anything else," said Gov. Evers. "I’m glad to help celebrate the incredible folks from all corners of the state helping to make Wisconsin a better place for our kids.”

Nominations for the awards were received from child welfare professionals, children’s advocates, and citizens from across the state who wanted to recognize the incredible families who have opened their homes to children in need of lifelong care and stability. The recipients were chosen based on their stories of exceptional dedication, compassion, and commitment to support both new and existing relationships for their children.

“Some of the biggest hearts belong to those who choose to care for children and families, not because they have to, but because they believe every child deserves love, and every family deserves support,” said Secretary Jeff Pertl. “This November, we honor the unwavering commitment of all relative, like-kin, foster, and adoptive caregivers and those working with families throughout the process to ensure Wisconsin kids can thrive.”

Of the dozens of nominations received, 10 families were selected to receive an award:

Areather (Honey) Hanson of Beloit was recognized for opening her heart and home to a youth that deserved her warmth, positivity and community connectedness. Over a short period of time, this youth made positive changes, as noted by those close to him, including a more hopeful outlook, positivity at school and a connection to family members. Honey’s unwavering commitment in helping this youth thrive will ensure he has the best possible future.

Shawn and Jacqueline Harper of Onalaska were honored for their positive impact on maintaining family connections between children in their care and their birth families. Shawn and Jacqueline are active parents that provide support focused on reunification. After reunification occurs, the Harpers continue to be a resource, friend and helpful family member so that families can thrive. They embrace the meaning of foster care and prioritize the best interest of the whole family.

Roberta Jensen of Fond du Lac was recognized for going above and beyond in providing a supportive, loving and healthy home that fosters sibling connections. After accepting placement of a youth, she also accepted placement of the youths two siblings so they can remain connected with shared childhood experience. Because of her passion, commitment, and love for these children, they will achieve permanency together, with a loved one.

Christine Kagigebi of Hayward was recognized for her strong commitment to helping siblings maintain strong family connections and cultural ties to their tribe, Lac Courte Oreilles. While creating a safe and loving home, she also guarantees that the children have opportunities to participate in sports and activities. Her commitment to family and community has set an example for the children in her care.

James Lumb of Lake Tomahawk was recognized for his steadfast and consistent care for a youth with complex needs. Jim has worked to maintain a connection with this youth through the youth’s placements over the years. Now, Jim is fully able to give the individualized care this youth deserves. From appointments and family visits to medication management and education, this young man is deeply cared for and loved.

Lillyth McMullin of Menomonie was recognized for her commitment, passion, and stability in becoming the legal guardian for her two siblings. She immediately prioritized space, safety and comfort in finding new housing to accommodate everyone comfortably. Even though the quick transition led to many changes, she fully embraced it to ensure her siblings would have the best possible childhood experiences.

Gerald and Laura Morrison of Waukesha were recognized for their commitment to children and families by building strong, supportive relationships with parents, siblings, and like-kin. They recognize the importance of maintaining those bonds and go out of their way to include family members in meaningful ways to help children feel a continued sense of connection and belonging. Their advocacy and care is evident in the way they speak up for the needs of all the children in their care.

Laurie and John Rakowski of Pound were recognized for their commitment to working with birth families and preserving cultural connections. As caregivers for children with various backgrounds, they consistently use trauma-informed responses and implement healthy routines to help children feel safe and supported. Laurie and John put families first, and work tirelessly to ensure important connections are maintained to keep families together.

Emily Story and Heidi Peppers of Milwaukee were honored for their strong commitment to helping create a partnership for a mom and her children. They went above and beyond, caring for the children while also providing support to the mom. Emily and Heidi are intentional with their choices, from making sure cultural norms are continued, to moving to a community where children can remain connected, they work for what’s best for the children. Recently, they accepted placement of a third sibling to ensure everyone grow up together.

Ashley Vana and Chelsea Hutzenbuehler of Wauwatosa were honored for their exceptional commitment, advocacy, and support in caring for two siblings since their placement at birth. Ashley and Chelsea have consistently prioritized the children’s emotional, physical, and cultural needs, showing extraordinary care and intentionality in building a safe, nurturing, and trauma-informed home. They encourage family relationships by setting up regular visits with sibling, parents and relatives.

Since 2018, DCF has been working to transition the child welfare system to safely serve more children and families in-home with supportive services. When this is not possible, adoptive, guardianship, foster and relative caregivers are critical partners to these children, youth, and families across Wisconsin.

###