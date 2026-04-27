Governor Evers, DCF Secretary, celebrated eight awardees for their excellence in leadership and family support

April 27, 2026

Contact 608-422-7800 or dcfmedia@wisconsin.gov

Secretary’s Putting Families First Awards presented during Family Strengthening Month

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) honored eight individuals and teams today at the 2026 Secretary’s Putting Families First Awards. The awards were presented during a celebration at the Pyle Center as part of Wisconsin’s proclaimed month-long recognition of Family Strengthening Month.

DCF Secretary-designee Jeff Pertl and Gov. Tony Evers presented the awards, highlighting the impactful work being done across the child welfare system.

"Strong families are critical to our state’s success, and they’re built every day through intentional effort, open communication, and unwavering commitment to supporting kids. Honoring Family Strengthening Month during the Year of the Neighbor serves as a powerful reminder that this vital work is a ​responsibility we collectively share, and it’s work we have to keep doing together," said Gov. Evers. "In order for us to meet families where they are at, we must collaborate and walk alongside families as they navigate life’s challenges. Putting Family First awards are given to folks who embody what it means to help families find and build upon their strengths so they can safely stay together, and we’re grateful to be able to celebrate their partnership and efforts."

Recipients were selected based on their exceptional, transformational work that Puts Families First; including advocating for families and system change; supporting families in their homes; and building strong relationships between families and community partners.

“The individuals celebrated today are doing critical, meaningful work to support children, youth and families in their communities. Each of their unique sets of expertise, compassion and advocacy help children feel safe, parents feel supported, and communities grow stronger. This award recognizes what their daily work already proves, they are essential to helping families connect and thrive,” said DCF Secretary Jeff Pertl.

This year's recipients were identified for their leadership, adapting and implementing Family First initiatives, and having a strong record of ensuring the well-being of children and families. The awardees include:

Parents with Lived Experience: Elyse Harvey of Eau Claire County and Brontae Hibbler of Rock County received recognition for serving as a support to other families navigating, or involved with, the child welfare system. The honorees were also recognized for their passion in knowledge sharing and encouraging system change.

Community Partners: Power of Paths Youth Action Board of Milwaukee, Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center of Milwaukee, and Washington County Foster Closet received recognition for their strong collaboration with their local child welfare agencies and other community partners to keep families safely together and in their homes. Their efforts in supporting and advocating for youth, families, relative caregivers and child welfare system change were also celebrated.

Child Welfare Professionals: Coralie Burrows of Juneau County; Andrea Szwec of Jefferson County; and Alexus Burich, Kelly Lewens and Alyssa Reske of Door County all received recognition for their passion for innovative approaches to reducing barriers to safely keep families together and connected to their communities and culture.

To learn more about DCF, visit www.dcf.wisconsin.gov and follow @WisDCF on Facebook.

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