Axxel announces Environmental 360 Solutions Inc. acquires Anachem Ltd.

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axxel announces that Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. (E360S) of Toronto, ON has acquired Anachem Ltd. (Anachem), based in Montreal, Quebec.

"We are excited about the transition from Richard and Nikki who have built a tremendous business with strong customer relationships to their son, Jason, who will remain with E360S to operate the business. We welcome Jason and the employees of Anachem to the E360S team" said Donato Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd. "The acquisition of Anachem will provide E360S a beachhead in the Montreal market which represents an attractive opportunity for E360S as Montreal is the second-most populous city in Canada with a population of over 1.7 million residents."

Anachem has been family-owned and operated by the Zieba family for close to 31 years. Formerly a reseller of chemical products, the company diversified its services to offer hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment and recycling. Anachem handles products such as solvents, paint sludges, emulsions and contaminated water, and lab packs are treated in a manner that is socially and environmentally responsible.

Donato Ardellini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd says “Axxel was instrumental in helping us with this successful acquisition. Their team facilitated the due diligence process in a timely and professional manner enabling us to complete the transaction.”

“Options for families looking to divest from their waste management business, while ensuring the continuity of the operations as is, are infrequent in an industry that has M&A activity consolidated with a few global players,” said Jean Michel Zakhour, Managing Director, Corporate finance and M&A at Axxel. “In such market conditions, E360S offered to the Zieba’s a structure and a transaction that could not be found anywhere else in today’s market but most importantly the two parties shared the same values, visions and commitments to their clients, employees and environmental responsibilities.”

About Environmental 360 Solutions Ltd.

Founded in October 2018, by industry veteran Donato Ardellini, E360S is dedicated to becoming North America’s leading and most trusted environmental management company. Growing through acquisition and organic initiatives, E360S provides environmental and waste management solutions to municipalities and industrial commercial and institutional customers. E360S is based in Aurora, Ontario, and operates throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

About Axxel:

Located in Montreal, QC, Axxel Inc. is a multidisciplinary boutique consulting firm that specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions, Corporate Finance, Scientific Research & Experimental Development Tax Credits, Governments Grants and Human Resources. Since 1999, their specialists' knowledge of the industry, their negotiation skills, their capacity for forecasting and business planning, and their incredible network of lenders and professionals, have ensured the highest quality of service for their clientele.

