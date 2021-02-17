The Art of Rodeo Exhibition Opens at the Phippen Western Art Museum in Prescott, AZ
The Art of Rodeo Exhibition Opens at the Phippen Western Art Museum in Prescott, AZ
Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. A true western treasure is found in the Art of Rodeo”PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Edd Kellerman Executive Director Phippen Museum (928) 778-1385
— Bill Putnam - Bull Riding Hall of Fame
phippen@phippenartmuseum.org
Chris Navarro Studio (307) 259-7305 chrisnavarrostudio@gmail.com
The Art of Rodeo Exhibition Opens at the Phippen
With most large rodeos canceled by Covid-19 this past year, the Phippen Museum can still satisfy your need for rodeo with their upcoming exhibition, The Art of Rodeo, opening on Wednesday, February 17th and will run thru April 25, 2021. This amazing display features a collection of artworks by 3 talented western artists: sculptor Chris Navarro, painter Brandon Bailey, and photographer Randy Wagner, all from Cheyenne, Wyoming. It not only highlights the many facets of rodeo, but it also illustrates the excitement, danger and passion of the sport through outstanding drawings, paintings, sculpture and photography.
Navarro, a national award-winning sculptor, is a former bull and bronc rider who still competes in team roping. Sculpting professionally since 1986, he is best known for his many monumental, public sculptures throughout the country, including the Champion Lane Frost Monument at Wyoming’s Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). He is also owner of Navarro Gallery and sculpture garden in Sedona, AZ.
Painter Brandon Bailey claims western art came naturally to him. But he achieved his firsthand understanding of rodeo by riding bulls competitively as a member of the Laramie County Community College rodeo team.
And photographer Randy Wagner has been photographing the CFD for years, also creating a specially designed photo pit. This unique feature at CFD revolutionized rodeo photography by allowing a photo lens to be set inches above ground level, thereby capturing great action rodeo shots.
A hardbound book, also titled The Art of Rodeo, was created from this special collection and will be available in the Phippen’s Museum Store. Focusing on the legend and history of the CFD, it tells the captivating story of rodeo from its earliest days to the present.
So be sure to see this tribute to the fearless rodeo cowboy and girl, competing in rough stock and timed events, and all depicted in incredible pieces of fine art.
The Art of Rodeo by Chris Navarro is priced at 35. To order go to https://www.chrisnavarroart.com/books
video on The Art Of Rodeo book. https://youtu.be/9Iue8Xc4Rig
video on CHAMPION LANE FROST https://youtu.be/UbPzJlkupTk
REVIEWS
"Pure excellence! Every turn of the page brings such anticipation of what rodeo moment will unfold next. A true western treasure is found in the Art of Rodeo." On the back cover you have..."My goal is for you to pick this book up and not be able to put it down “Well, your goal will be reached with everyone who picks it up! Thank you, my friend, - Bill Putnam director - The Bull Riding Hall of Fame
WOW! Goal accomplished can’t put it down! - Paulette Moss - Publisher The WRANGLER Horse & Rodeo News
The Phippen Museum is located only a few minutes north of downtown Prescott, Arizona, at 4701 Highway 89 North. The Museum will reopen on February 17th with limited capacity and hours of operation (Wed-Sat from 11AM to 3PM & High-Risk visitors from 10 to 11AM). CDC guidelines will also be in place for the health and safety of members and guests and reservations are requested to manage attendance. To make a reservation or for additional information on this or any other event at the museum, please call (928)778-1385, or visit their website at www.phippenartmuseum.org.
Chris Navarro
Navarro Gallery
+1 307-259-7305
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
THE ART OF RODEO BOOK