Five steps for a healthy, wealthy retirement are the focus of new Advice Chaser webinar
Mike Capriotti, a wealth advisor, will discuss five steps to create a customized plan for your retirement goals in a webinar hosted by Advice Chaser.
We’re excited to have Mike Capriotti share his thoughts on how to create an individualized and realistic path to financial peace. His five steps to retirement are scalable to your own situation.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With both inflation rates and retirement ages rising, it’s difficult to know if you’ve saved enough money to last you for the rest of your life. On February 23, 2021, Advice Chaser will be hosting a webinar titled “5 Steps to Make Sure Your Money Lasts Through Retirement.” The event will premier at noon Eastern Time. You can register for the webinar here.
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The main speaker will be Mike Capriotti, a wealth advisor and Certified Estate Planner. Mike worked for Merrill Lynch and Allen Associates before creating his own firm, Capriotti & Company, to help create customized plans for clients’ retirement goals. In this webinar, he will discuss:
>>What you need to include to accurately assess your current wealth
>>How to optimize health insurance costs as you age
>>How to maximize your Social Security income
>>Pitfalls to avoid when planning for taxes in retirement
>>How to estimate a retirement timeline even though you don’t know how long you’ll live
“Retirement is supposed to be a time you look forward to with relief, not anxiety,” said Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser. “One common financial mistake is misunderstanding the costs folks will encounter in retirement. We’re excited to have Mike Capriotti share his thoughts on how to create an individualized and realistic path to financial peace. His five steps to retirement are scalable to your own situation. This webinar is a great starting point for people looking to create a healthy, wealthy, happy lifestyle for their golden years.”
