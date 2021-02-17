“The Barn”- Lake Anna Commercial Building with a Detached Office set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Close to Lake Anna, with a growing community and bustling summer season. Potential built out configurations such as restaurants, bars, micro-breweries, convenience stores or even a residence are many”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 2 story commercial building (formerly known as “The Barn”) on 1.48± acres in Spotsylvania County VA on February 24 at 2:30pm Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Only 1,700' from the shores of Lake Anna, the property includes the barn as well as a smaller structure with plumbing and electricity. In addition, there is enough outdoor space for entertaining or events,” said Nicholls. “With the population of the area exploding in recent years, this location is prime for entrepreneurs looking for a great investment! Take advantage of this rare opportunity.”
“Built in the 1940s and converted into a country store in 1980, this barn was a successful and profitable business until 2016 when the owner passed away. Just off of Lake Anna, with a growing local community and bustling summer season. Potential built out configurations such as restaurants, bars, micro-breweries, convenience stores or even a residence are endless,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Located at 2800 Lewistown Rd., Bumpass, VA, the property is zoned resort commercial and includes: 2 story commercial building (formerly known as "The Barn") on 1.48 +/- acres, detached office w/bath, and 12,000 gallon steel underground fuel tank w/cathodic rods noted Wilson.
“The Barn’s” features include full bath on the 2nd floor & half bath on the main floor, attic, upstairs office (w/full bath), well and septic and commercial kitchen hood w/fire suppression system.
The detached office building’s features include 2 offices, full bath, 2 car garage and separate electric meter.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
