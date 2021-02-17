Charlottesville, VA Investment Property Near UVA, Hospitals & I-64 set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
This property will make a conveniently located primary residence or investment property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity and BUY at the PRICE YOU BID.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction of 2 bedroom 1 bath investment home in the Belmont area of Charlottesville, VA, on Wednesday, February 24 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This property is a perfect fixer upper investment property and is ideally located only .5 mile from I-64, 1 mile from downtown Charlottesville, 2 miles from University of Virginia and UVA University Hospital, and 4.8 miles from Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital,” said Nicholls. “This property will make a conveniently located primary residence or investment property. Take advantage of this rare opportunity and BUY at the PRICE YOU BID!!”
“214 Palatine Ave., Charlottesville, VA, is a 2 bedroom 1 bath 858± sq. ft. home on a .13± acre Charlottesville city lot,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
“The property’s features include hardwood flooring throughout, enclosed rear porch, asphalt driveway, public utilities, outbuilding and fencing,” said Wilson.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson ly Strauss at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
