THE CARES NATIONAL GOLF CLASSIC - Presented by SCOTT HAMILTON & the www.scottcares.org Team

Scott loves to golf, but this event is all about helping people. He never dwells on his own adversities, but is always asking - How can I help you? - He likes to say the only disability is an attitude"

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHEN: ANYTIME BETWEEN April 15, 2021 - May 15, 2021WHY: The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is dedicated to funding advanced, innovative research that treats cancer & spares the patient.HOW: Register and play your round with YOUR FOURSOME at your favorite course anywhere in the world, which will be handicapped by the GolfStatus App. Each player can download the App and follow the Leaderboard throughout the tournament. Players are responsible for their green fees at their course of play, and teams need to designate a captain. WHEN: ANYTIME BETWEEN April 15, 2021 - May 15, 2021
WHY: The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is dedicated to funding advanced, innovative research that treats cancer & spares the patient.
HOW: Register and play your round with YOUR FOURSOME at your favorite course anywhere in the world, which will be handicapped by the GolfStatus App. Each player can download the App and follow the Leaderboard throughout the tournament. Players are responsible for their green fees at their course of play, and teams need to designate a captain. Winners and prizes announced on May 17, 2021. CARES National Golf Classic:
JOIN the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation inaugural CARES National GOLF Classic at your favorite golf course for a scramble supporting cancer research. Register and play your round with your team at your favorite course anywhere in the world, which will be handicapped by our technology partner with GolfStatus App. Each player can download the GolfStatus App and follow the Leaderboard throughout the tournament. Tournament dates are from April 15, 2021 – May 15, 2021. Players are responsible for their green fees at their course of play, and teams need to designate a captain. Winners and prizes announced on May 17, 2021. Players are responsible for their green fees at their course of play, and teams need to designate a captain. Winners and prizes announced on May 17, 2021.About Scott Hamilton CARES FoundationThe Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is a not-for-profit 501 c (3) dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats cancer while sparing the patient. CARES, which stands for Cancer Alliance for Research, Education, and Survivorship, is creating a cancer network built upon strong partnerships with leading institutions, cancer support groups, and researchers to improve the quality of life and provide better outcomes for those living with cancer.About Scott HamiltonScott Hamilton, a figure skating icon and cancer survivor, has long been leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research. Known for his signature jaw-dropping backflips, Hamilton and his Foundation are on a mission to Turn Cancer Upside Down™ by providing critical funds to expert researchers in immunotherapy. These treatments will not only save lives but spare cancer patients the toxicity of traditional treatments, advancing survivorship and quality of life during and after treatment. For more information on the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and its National GOLF Classic, visit www.scottcares.org Team PCA stands committed to help CARES get the word out & support with donations from our song by MICHAEL BOLTON & 2-Books #1 with forwards by Arnold Palmer, Ben Crenshaw & #2 with Gary Player as they share the secrets for success on & off the course. The PCA is open to all caddies, working or retired, fans & supporters dedicated to elevating respect for the professional caddie & to paying homage to those who filled a special role in the history of the game. The PCA has released 2 books to help YOU lower your score ( guaranteed ) by SEEing & FEELing Golf through the Eyes of caddies - The books will help YOU train your " INNER CADDIE ". The PCA team & the PCA-F Foundation work to provide the youth of the world the opportunity to learn both life & social skills through the game of golf & the profession of caddying while enhancing their knowledge & interpersonal skills both on & off the course. Contact Dennis@PCAworldwide.com The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation is a Cancer Alliance for Research, Education, and Survivorship. Learn more at scottCARES.org.