LOST FOOTAGE OF 2000 Caddie HALL OF FAME @ THE OPEN @ St Andrews FOUND. SEE The PCA releases HISTORICAL footage below

Bernhard Langer , Dennis Cone & PCA Caddie Hall of Fame Team great stories from HOF Caddies James "Tip" Anderson, Willie Aitchison and Peter Coleman BE A PARTNER WITH PCA AND OWN EUROPE

BREAKING GOLF OPEN NEWS Enjoy a WALK through history from the 2000 PCA/WGA Caddie Hall of Fame inductees SEE HERE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dxGugo3mew

IF YOU HAVE NEVER PLAYED GOLF WITH A CADDIE - YOU HAVE NEVER PLAYED THE GAME - STATED DENNIS CONE - FOUNDER/CEO OF THE WORLD CADDIE HQ-PCA = THE GOVERNING BODY - HELPING GROW THE GAME” — DENNIS CONE

PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Caddie Hall of Fame nomination committee is launching a world campaign to get nominees for the Caddie Hall of Fame . They are asking for your nominees and support for the Kids, Veterans and growing the Game. The Caddie Hall of Fame was founded in 1999 by the PCA Caddie Foundation and Dennis & Laura Cone and started on the grounds of the World Golf Village inducting the inaugural 1999 class of Alfie Files ( Tom Watson ) , Angelo Argea, ( Jack Nicklaus ) Mike " Fluff " Cowan ( Tiger Woods & Jim Furyk ) , Carl Jackson ( Ben Crenshaw ) , Peter Coleman ( Bernhard Langer ) , Herman Mitchell ( Lee Trevino ) and more - See all the Caddie news & HOF inductees at http://www.wgaesf.org **** BREAKING GOLF / OPEN NEWS -Set back and enjoy a WALK through history and great stories from our 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame inducteesSEE and SHARE here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dxGugo3mew PLEASE OPEN our links & SEE our heartbeat to help the Kids, Veterans andGrow the game - SEE http://denniscone.brandyourself.com/ The rich History of the PCA - as told by The Golf ChannelThe Caddie Hall of Fame History and induction of the PCA Founders - Dennis and Laura Cone in 2011 - PCA HOF induction @ BMW , PGA TOUR, Fed-Ex CupSEE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOgr9bNTbxg The " CADDIE COMEBACK " IS HERE - Lead by Team PCA and Caddie groups worldwide.It's not about US but for the Kids, the game & VeteransSEE http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H63a8s4_s1U The only worldwide caddie education & PCA certification program that is used at top clubs in the world.Team PCA Helped educate & certify over 22,800 caddie/members who play golf with the decision makers of the world since 1997LET TEAM PCA BE YOUR PR CADDIE - Join the Team & support the mission – TODAYWant to LOWER YOUR SCORE – BY SEEING GOLF THROUGH THE EYES OF A CADDIE? Be a Friend of PCA & get a FREE how to book" THINK LIKE A CADDIE - PLAY LIKE A PRO " = Foreword by Arnold Palmer & Preface by Ben CrenshawFor YOUR signed book by co-author Dennis Cone Hall of Fame Caddie #105go to ... http://thecaddieassociation.com/think-like-a-caddie.php AND https://thegolfwire.com/215479-2/ Contact Dennis@PCAhq.com for the opportunity to help, be endorsed & detailsCaddie Hall of Fame inductee #105 ( SEE attached )Edgewater Hall of Fame - http://fw.to/II0qA9j WE ARE GOLF ( http://wearegolf.org/our-people/ ) Advisory Board MemberLifetime member of the GWAA ( Golf Writers )PGA certified golf, meeting & travel plannerPCA Media and Incentive Travel Travel Club @ Casa De CampoJoin us in the DR = http://www.mtcglobalsolution.com/tours/pcagolf/ For help with your PR or a interview with the PCA Founders Dennis and Laura Cone and H-Res photosPlease contact:Dennis ConePCA Media'PCA@PCAworldwide.com386-597-9030 USA cellIn partnership with http://www.thejdhgroup.net/staff.php GolfLife MarketingDoug Hollandsworth770-266-0331

LOST FOOTAGE OF PCA/WGA CADDIE HALL OF FAME @ the OPEN - St Andrews, Scotland



