WORLD CADDIE HQ-PCA GOLF NEWS - Prayers 4 Family & Friends RIP RABBIT = Blessed Holiday & 2020 to ALL & Peace on Earth

Thanks for the the stories - Debert Cook - The African American Golf Digest STORY & Rabbit's BLOG = http://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/alfred-rabbit-dyer-gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-passes/
Thank You Mr. Gary Player, T.J. ( the Caddie Network ) , the PCA Caddie Team & The Caddie Hall of Fame for honoring Alfred "Rabbit " Dyer and his last loop to Florida November 11, 2019 - SEE : https://www.thecaddienetwork.com/gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-alfred-rabbit-dyer-passes/
Thanks - John Coyne the Armchair Golf Blog A Good NEW story about Rabbit: http://armchairgolfblog.blogspot.com/2019/12/tribute-to-alfred-rabbit-dyer-hall-of.html
Thanks to his hometown paper & the Saints reporter Mr. Rod Walker - good story sir = https://www.nola.com/sports/article_ff0f3190-1d76-11ea-8a8a-6b7779a1457a.html
The rich History of Rabbit & the PCA - as told by The Golf Channel -
SEE = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVbCcUgWvZE
" RIP Alfred " Rabbit " Dyer who was the Caddies - Caddie - His positive spirit & support for ALL caddies , Kids & the game will live FOREever in the Fairways of Heaven. " Rabbit " is our caddie brother from another mother & was one of the last traveling caddies from the 50 's - a founding PCA member & First PCA CADDIE Ambassador & 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame Inductee , " RABBIT " had Big Heart for caddies , Kids & the game. He helped so many other fellow caddies along his way - Alfred " Rabbit " Louis Dyer took his last loop from New Orleans to Florida this year to Ft Pierce, Fl. He died on November 11, 2019 " " Rabbit would get 100 one dollar bills & he would pass out to the help when we were at www.SandyLane.com redoing their caddie program with the PCA manual at www.PCAhq.com . - He was looking for a ONE Iron not a wedge : reach back to find our why !! He stated - Dennis Cone / PCA Founder/CEO
Mr. Alfred " Rabbit " Dyers memorial service will be 12-14-2019 - We have started a scholarship fund is his name to support others caddies education -Please Join the mission = https://obits.nola.com/obituaries/nola/obituary.aspx?n=alfred-dyer-rabbit&pid=194678113
To honor Rabbit and ALL caddies: The Evergreen Youth Foundation ( 501-C-3 dba) PCA Foundation is starting a scholarship fund in Rabbits name for in perpetuity and donate to the WGA & the Caddie Hall of Fame https://caddiehalloffame.org/
PLEASE DONATE TODAY & get A FREE PCA BOOK ! When you become a FRIEND OF PCA - Donations can be made here & receive the book Rabbit did the preface with forward by Mr. Gary Player " MASTERING GOLF'S TOUGHEST SHOTS " - request either BOOK OR BOTH @ TCA = http://thecaddieassociation.com/ = or email Laura at PCA at PCA@PCAworldwide.com or THINK LIKE A CADDIE = PLAY LIKE A PRO = forward by Mr ARNOLD PALMER & preface by Mr. BEN CRENSHAW
See our WORK & heartbeat to help the Kids, Veterans & Grow the game – SEE- http://denniscone.brandyourself.com/ . THANK YOU for your support of his scholarship fund & joining our mission for the Kids
PCA HISTORY W-Rabbit & DENNIS CONE ON THE GOLF CHANNEL - Sandy Lane & HALL OF FAME interview =
The PCA Caddie Hall of Fame 2011 - transferred to the WGA - now The Caddie Hall of Fame =
http://thecaddieassociation.com/pca-caddie-hall-of-fame.php
1. African American Digest ( Jack Ross ) = Alfred " Rabbit " Dyer BLOG = http://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/alfred-rabbit-dyer-gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-passes/
2. Palm Beach - Rabbit & Dennis Cone = https://palmbeach.floridaweekly.com/articles/at-the-end-of-the-day-the-caddie-is-left-holding-the-bag/
PCA / Dennis Cone letter by Tom Dreesen = Search for new President / partner = https://thegolfwire.com/270699-2/
PCA HOF History
LOST OPEN FOOTAGE FOUND
Set back and enjoy a WALK through history and great stories from our 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame inductees SEE and SHARE here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dxGugo3mew
PLEASE OPEN our links & SEE our heartbeat to help the Kids, Veterans and
Grow the game - SEE http://denniscone.brandyourself.com/
The rich History of the PCA - as told by The Golf Channel
The Caddie Hall of Fame History and induction of the PCA Founders - Dennis and Laura Cone in 2011 -
PCA HOF induction @ BMW , PGA TOUR, Fed-Ex Cup
SEE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOgr9bNTbxg
The " CADDIE COMEBACK " IS HERE - Lead by Team PCA and Caddie groups worldwide.
It's not about US but for the Kids, the game & Veterans
SEE http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H63a8s4_s1U
PCA BLAST & CAST SMILES TOUR FOR THE KIDS, VETERANS & HELPING GROW THE GAME
