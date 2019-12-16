WORLD CADDIE HQ-PCA GOLF NEWS - Prayers 4 Family & Friends RIP RABBIT = Blessed Holiday & 2020 to ALL & Peace on Earth

RABBIT DYER & DENNIS CONE ( TEAM PCA ) HAVE A SIGNED BOOK FOR YOU We Invite YOU to CADDIE ON WITH YOUR COMPANY & HELP THE KIDS, VETERANS & GROW THE GAME GET OUR BOOKS - TEACH THE PCA CADDIE WAY - LOWER YOUR SCORE ( GUARANTEED ) AND HAVE MORE FUN ON THE LINKS

PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of " RABBIT" 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame member & links legend we share this sad news during the week of the President as Cup ( GO TEAM USA ) and salute the two late Presidents - Mr. Dwight D. Eisenhower & Mr. Gerald R. Ford who used Rabbit's caddie services several times. Thanks for the the stories - Debert Cook - The African American Golf Digest STORY & Rabbit's BLOG = http://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/alfred-rabbit-dyer-gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-passes/ Thank You Mr. Gary Player, T.J. ( the Caddie Network ) , the PCA Caddie Team & The Caddie Hall of Fame for honoring Alfred "Rabbit " Dyer and his last loop to Florida November 11, 2019 - SEE : https://www.thecaddienetwork.com/gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-alfred-rabbit-dyer-passes/ Thanks - John Coyne the Armchair Golf Blog A Good NEW story about Rabbit: http://armchairgolfblog.blogspot.com/2019/12/tribute-to-alfred-rabbit-dyer-hall-of.html Thanks to his hometown paper & the Saints reporter Mr. Rod Walker - good story sir = https://www.nola.com/sports/article_ff0f3190-1d76-11ea-8a8a-6b7779a1457a.html The rich History of Rabbit & the PCA - as told by The Golf Channel -SEE = https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVbCcUgWvZE " RIP Alfred " Rabbit " Dyer who was the Caddies - Caddie - His positive spirit & support for ALL caddies , Kids & the game will live FOREever in the Fairways of Heaven. " Rabbit " is our caddie brother from another mother & was one of the last traveling caddies from the 50 's - a founding PCA member & First PCA CADDIE Ambassador & 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame Inductee , " RABBIT " had Big Heart for caddies , Kids & the game. He helped so many other fellow caddies along his way - Alfred " Rabbit " Louis Dyer took his last loop from New Orleans to Florida this year to Ft Pierce, Fl. He died on November 11, 2019 " " Rabbit would get 100 one dollar bills & he would pass out to the help when we were at www.SandyLane.com redoing their caddie program with the PCA manual at www.PCAhq.com . - He was looking for a ONE Iron not a wedge : reach back to find our why !! He stated - Dennis Cone / PCA Founder/CEOMr. Alfred " Rabbit " Dyers memorial service will be 12-14-2019 - We have started a scholarship fund is his name to support others caddies education -Please Join the mission = https://obits.nola.com/obituaries/nola/obituary.aspx?n=alfred-dyer-rabbit&pid=194678113 To honor Rabbit and ALL caddies: The Evergreen Youth Foundation ( 501-C-3 dba) PCA Foundation is starting a scholarship fund in Rabbits name for in perpetuity and donate to the WGA & the Caddie Hall of Fame https://caddiehalloffame.org/ We invite everyone to support & join the Mission. Please open our links to see our WORK with RABBIT –See our WORK & heartbeat to help the Kids, Veterans & Grow the game – SEE- http://denniscone.brandyourself.com/ . PCA HISTORY W-Rabbit & DENNIS CONE ON THE GOLF CHANNEL - Sandy Lane & HALL OF FAME interview =SEE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVbCcUgWvZE The PCA Caddie Hall of Fame 2011 - transferred to the WGA - now The Caddie Hall of Fame =1. African American Digest ( Jack Ross ) = Alfred " Rabbit " Dyer BLOG = http://www.africanamericangolfersdigest.com/alfred-rabbit-dyer-gary-players-legendary-looper-and-caddie-hall-of-famer-passes/ 2. Palm Beach - Rabbit & Dennis Cone = https://palmbeach.floridaweekly.com/articles/at-the-end-of-the-day-the-caddie-is-left-holding-the-bag/ PCA / Dennis Cone letter by Tom Dreesen = Search for new President / partner = https://thegolfwire.com/270699-2/ PCA HOF HistoryLOST OPEN FOOTAGE FOUNDSet back and enjoy a WALK through history and great stories from our 2000 Caddie Hall of Fame inductees SEE and SHARE here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dxGugo3mew The rich History of the PCA - as told by The Golf ChannelThe Caddie Hall of Fame History and induction of the PCA Founders - Dennis and Laura Cone in 2011 -PCA HOF induction @ BMW , PGA TOUR, Fed-Ex CupSEE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOgr9bNTbxg The " CADDIE COMEBACK " IS HERE - Lead by Team PCA and Caddie groups worldwide.It's not about US but for the Kids, the game & VeteransSEE http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H63a8s4_s1U

