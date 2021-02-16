Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release x2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200498
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 2/15/21, 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Brook Rd. Barnard
VIOLATION: Burglary
Conditions of Release Violation x2
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Jasper Digby
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
VICTIM: Steven Rosenzweig
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/21 at approximately 1730 hours State Police
received a report of a suspicious male who looked like he was trying to break
into a house on Broad Brook Rd. in the Town of Barnard. Upon arriving at the
scene, Troopers located a male matching the description given by witnesses.
Troopers later recognized the male as Jasper Digby through prior law enforcement
interactions. Digby was armed with several weapons and burglary tools when taken
into custody. He was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for
processing and was later transported to SSCF. Digby was cited to appear in court
to answer to the charges of Burglary, two counts Violation of Conditions of
Release, and Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.