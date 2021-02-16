Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release x2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B200498

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Collins                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 2/15/21, 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Broad Brook Rd. Barnard

VIOLATION: Burglary

                   Conditions of Release Violation x2

                   Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Jasper Digby                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

 

VICTIM: Steven Rosenzweig

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/15/21 at approximately 1730 hours State Police

received a report of a suspicious male who looked like he was trying to break

into a house on Broad Brook Rd. in the Town of Barnard. Upon arriving at the

scene, Troopers located a male matching the description given by witnesses.

Troopers later recognized the male as Jasper Digby through prior law enforcement

interactions. Digby was armed with several weapons and burglary tools when taken

into custody. He was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for

processing and was later transported to SSCF. Digby was cited to appear in court

to answer to the charges of Burglary, two counts Violation of Conditions of

Release, and Unlawful Mischief.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/16/21, 1230 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Souther State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

