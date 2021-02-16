News Release - stolen automobile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B500282

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Justin Busby

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 02/14/2021 / 1700 hours & 02/15/2021 / 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunny Valley Drive in Starksboro, VT

Violation: Entry made through an unlocked garage door and theft of an automobile.

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/15/2021, the Vermont State Police received a report of a theft of an automobile from an unlocked garage. The incident occurred on Sunny Valley Drive in the Town of Starksboro, Vermont between 02/14/2021 / 1700 hours & 02/15/2021 0700 hours. The suspect(s) gained entry to the automobile through an unlocked side door of the garage and then the suspect(s) stole the unlocked automobile as the keys were left inside.

The Vermont State Police is requesting assistance with any information regarding the identification of the offender(s). The public is encouraged to contact Corporal Justin Busby at the New Haven Barracks or text the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

**************************NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE /LIKENESS ONLY****************************

2012 VOLVO XC60 – SILVER IN COLOR

VERMONT PASSENGER REGISTRATION CGH 550