Norfolk based company Furncare ready to set the standard in care community Interior Design

UK based Furncare are ready to set the standard in care community Interior Design

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready to take the Interior design service of the care sector to the next level, Furncare are planning to expand their business with a new website and marketing plan to really showcase that they are the leaders in the care community.

Furncare supply a complete design service, including care home furniture and soft furnishings, to an array of clients in the care sector. They offer a complete package designed to optimise living environments with pragmatic solutions, that result in surroundings creating happiness and pleasure for the residents and staff.

They believe that a care community should be a place that can be comfortable, but most importantly an admirable and inspiring environment. Furncare pride themselves in providing stylish yet substantial first-class furniture that makes the care home feel really like home.

Experienced in working with owners, managers and staff at residential care homes, dementia care, nursing homes, mental health, supported living and other care areas. Furncare have a wide portfolio.

The internal interior design team established in 2012 have a wealth of expertise in providing a service which brings ideas to life by using mood boards, room layouts and sample swatches. Enabling the client to make informed and considered decisions.

The fundamental core values, Care, Imagination and Understanding, play a major role in creating the retirement spaces. Challenging convention to offer pleasurable living.

Eight bedroom schemes have been created for you to pick from that suit all care communities and requirements and most importantly provide an enjoyable and relaxing atmosphere.

If you are in the care sector and are looking to enhance your surrounding environment, do not hesitate to get in touch with Furncare. They will be happy to bring your visions into reality.

Company Contact:

Furncare Ltd

16 Roman Way,

Fison Way Industrial Estate,

Thetford,

Norfolk,

IP24 1XB

01603 664900

sales@furncare.co.uk

Media Contact:

Omni Search

Keepers Cottage,

Buxton,

Norwich

NR10 5HX

graham@weareomni.co.uk