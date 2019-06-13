Innovative Hot Water Dispenser Brand Achieves Success at Prestigious Design Week

The 10th anniversary of Clerkenwell, this year’s design festival was special for many reasons.

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK arm of Australian born brand Billi recently demonstrated their products and connected with industry leaders in design and architecture at renowned independent design festival, Clerkenwell Design Week.

The 10th anniversary of Clerkenwell, this year’s design festival was special for many reasons. This year, like many before, Billi were a primary sponsor of the event, meaning they were invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary by creating a candle they felt represented their brand.

As industry leaders in the hot water dispenser industry, creating innovative and deign-led water filter taps, Billi’s candle had 4 side to represent the sides of their business.

The ‘Elixir of Life’ candle covered 4 key stories for Billi. 4 Key aspects of the Billi brand and identity. Hydration, biophilic design, aesthetics and the Billi SET advantage.

Speaking of the candle, a Billi representative said, “It was a privilege to be able to show off our innovative designs to the design industry and give people the chance to see what Billi taps are all about”.

Offering far more than just hot water dispensers or boiling taps, Billi provide actual hydration solutions; providing instant and limitless boiling, chilled and sparkling water.

The Billi UK stand, and subsequent demonstrations that took place there provided the perfect opportunity to spark conversations with architects and designers who had sustainability and safety at the forefront of their mind for projects.

Billi UK is BREEAM certified and have Chas & Safe Contractor Accreditations, meaning their water filter tap range is one to be trusted - by specifiers and end-users alike.

If you’re looking to specific a Billi product or range for a project, please get in touch with the sales team following the contact information below.

Media Contact:

Omni Search

8 Station Rd,

Coltishall,

Norwich

NR12 7JL

https://omnisearch.uk/contact-us/

Billi (UK) LLP

6b Central Avenue

St Andrews Business Park

Norwich

NR7 0HR

https://www.billi-uk.com/contact-billi/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.