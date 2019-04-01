Cabins and Containers Takes Its Place Online

New Website Launch For Family-Run Cabins and Containers

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabins and Containers, a family run business supplying portable buildings across the UK, has launched a new website to support its recent expansion into Jackleg Cabins and Security Cabins.

Designed by Norwich web design agency Omni, the Cabins and Containers website reveals the vast portfolio of portable buildings that are now available from the Norfolk based business, enabling customers with a more dynamic insight into the variety of buildings available, including the popular Jack Leg Cabins and Security Cabins.

With an increase in the requirement for portable buildings on construction sites across the UK, the newly added Jack Leg Cabins and Security Cabins are a distinctive offering from Cabins and Containers, which has already become their most popular product in the commercial sector.

Now that the full product range can be viewed online, Cabins and Containers customers can find a portable building fit for purpose. With full listings of measurements and data about each portable building and a gallery of images to see each product on location, customers have a wealth of information available to make a detailed decision on the style of building they require for their project.

For those requiring stakeholder sign-off, each product has a downloadable PDF, so that purchasers can discuss their decision in detail with other members of their project team.

Cabins and Containers believe this new website will support their customers in making the most data-led decision about their portable building requirements, and enable them to find a suitable option without the need for extensive and costly research.

Company Details:

Cabins and Containers (UK) Ltd

Hopton Timber Estate

Hall Road

Hopton

Norfolk

NR31 9AX

08454 98 91 98

sales@cabinsandcontainers.co.uk

https://cabinsandcontainers.co.uk



Media Contact:

Omni Search

8 Station Road

Coltishall

Norwich

Norfolk

NR12 7JL

England

01603 560465

https://omnisearch.uk

hello@weareomni.co.uk







