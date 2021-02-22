TECKpert Welcomes Director Of Government Sales And Hits A New Milestone
Tech consulting and staff augmentation company expands deeper into government service with key hires.
While I build relationships with the public sector, I'm most excited to open up opps for our growing talent pool. The time is right & our talent is ready to deploy on digital transformation missions.”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECKpert is proud to announce and welcome Karen Jones as the Director of Government Sales. Jones will be responsible for building and managing relationships with Government agencies and Prime Contractors. In addition, she will ensure TECKpert meets all requirements necessary for awarded government contracts and forecast technical skills needed for recruiting efforts in preparation for each contract.
— Karen Jones
To date, Jones’s accomplished career is shown to be both growth and service-oriented. The organization growth experienced during her time at previous MBEs (Minority Business Enterprises), showcases her strength in building the long-lasting relationships fundamental to long term success. Her career of service is exhibited through her experience sitting on the Advisory Board at Pittsburgh Technical College and mentoring for the MyBoard Mentor program at Chatham University that helps women-founded startups launch.
“I am looking forward to working with such a well-established consulting and staffing organization with incredible tech talent,” Jones says. “While I build strong relationships within the public sector, I am most excited to open up more opportunities for our growing talent pool. The time is right and our talent is ready to deploy on digital transformation missions.”
Additionally, TECKpert recently hit a milestone of 1,000+ technology experts vetted through their proprietary talent management platform. The year 2020 brought a great deal of highly skilled digital talent to TECKpert’s growing workforce. The work experience of TECKpert’s talent pool ranges across many industries from government to healthcare to technology. Many boast experience from companies, such as, United Airlines, Uber, Walgreens, Airbnb, and Chevron.
TECKpert’s CEO, Adrian Esquivel, said about welcoming Karen Jones, “Bringing Karen on board has added a new dimension to our company. Her extensive knowledge and go-getter attitude has sparked new energy into our team. We are confident she will position TECKpert for continued growth in the public sector.” Adrian added, “Also, I am impressed by the range of technical talent that has joined our network. Our workforce comprises a diverse set of skilled and experienced individuals and we look forward to placing them in a position to succeed with our growing clientbase. Building mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and talent has been the key to our success. Karen is part of our plan to expand our reach to those we know we can add value.”
Both public and private organizations rely on TECKpert to recruit, vet, hire and onboard new team members to their digital transformation projects. TECKpert’s technical expertise is focused in the areas of Web & Software Development, Mobile Development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Digital Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics.
Business Summary: TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization.
