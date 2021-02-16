ALTA DATA TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES 1-10 CHANNEL MIL-STD-1553 XMC PRODUCT
Highest Channel Count Ever Supported on XMC PCI Express Platforms for MIL-STD-1553 Network Busses
The XMC-1553 offers amazing channel count options with an upgraded 2.1 PCIe, and internal memory design to reduce process I/O cycles. This provides the most advanced performance for embedded systems.”RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rio Rancho, NM (February 16, 2021) - Alta Data Technologies (Alta) has released a high density (up to 10 channels) XMC MIL-STD-1553 interface card: XMC-1553. This new product offers the highest 1553 channel count ever offered in the industry with an advanced PCI Express 2.1 backplane! The XMC-1553 is ideal for PCI Express, VPX, VME, Single Board Computers (SBC), CompactPCI (or Express) PXI systems, and includes Alta’s advanced AltaAPI™ software development kit for a wide variety of operating systems. Commercial, extended temperature, and conduction-cooled options are available.
— Harry Wild, VP of Sales
“The XMC-1553 offers amazing channel count options (1553A, 1553B, and WMUX PP194) with an upgraded 2.1 PCI Express and internal memory design to reduce process I/O cycles in the customers' system. This new card represents a technology advancement to reduce the customers’ system footprint with reduced power and weight – freeing up valuable I/O slots on SBCs or VPX, VME, cPCI type systems,” says Harry Wild, Alta VP of Sales.
Jake Haddock, CTO of Alta adds, “The XMC-1553 card incorporates Alta’s proven AltaCore-1553 protocol engine along with industry-unique signal capture and signal generator capabilities to provide advanced features for embedded, test, and simulation applications. Alta’s has the only COTS product on the market that can execute and pass the AS4111 5.2 protocol tests, and our AltaAPI development kit, with over 100 example program templates, greatly speeds-up the application development process. In addition, all our cards work with AltaView analyzer software and have independent device control over 1553A/1553B channels and ARINC channel banks.”
About Alta Data Technologies
Alta is a rapidly growing (over $85M in sales in 10 years!), private company that provides industry-leading avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, Ethernet (ENET) and new in-line (NLINE) cable configurations, IRIG Time Code Decoder, Triggers, Discretes and the advanced AltaAPI and SAE AS4111 5.2 AltaRTVal ™ software packages. Advanced 1553 and ARINC products for PCI Express, PMC, XMC for various computer systems such as VPX, VME, cPCI/PXI. Operating system platforms include MS Windows 32 and 64-bit, National Instruments’ LabVIEW & Real-Time, Wind River’s VxWorks, Green Hills Software’ Integrity, Linux x86 32 and 64-bit. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners. www.altadt.com
