Agorapulse Announces Keynote Speakers For Premier Online Marketing Event
Social Pulse Summit Sets The Bar High With Top-Notch Instagram ExpertsPARIS, FRANCE, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the proliferation of online events, there are two things that can set an event apart: the opportunities for attendees to engage with each other, and the caliber of their speakers.
Agorapulse has already put together an incredible event thanks to the Run The World platform. Social Pulse Summit sports 1:1 speed networking, round table discussions, live interviews and real-time workshops, giving attendees every opportunity to network with each other and speakers alike.
But unwilling to settle for anything less than spectacular, Agorapulse has added a set of keynote speakers to their event that rivals that of any other marketing event.
To kick things off, attendees will be treated to the remarkable duo of Ann Handley and Kerry O’Shea Gorgone from MarketingProfs. Kerry is a lawyer, talk show host, educator, and writer. She creates premium training products for MarketingProfs and co-hosts the "Marketing Smarts" podcast. While Ann is the world’s first Chief Content Officer, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author of two books, and has founded two multimillion dollar companies.
Then, after a day filled with 30+ breakout sessions and workshops covering every aspect of Instagram, attendees will be treated to a keynote presentation from the amazing Jenn Herman. Jenn is the forefront blogger on Instagram marketing and her blog, Jenn’s Trends, has won the title of a Top 10 Social Media Blog over multiple years, and she has authored multiple books on Instagram and Social Media Marketing.
The best part of Social Pulse Summit? Social media managers and agency owners can take advantage of the event’s incredible value for free. Savvy CEOs and CMOs are signing up their teams and blocking off the day to learn and network and level-up their Instagram marketing. They’ll learn from the best social media educators and influencers in the world, as well as connect with like-minded peers and colleagues.
As a result, Social Pulse Summit is now undoubtedly the premier online marketing conference, with plans to continue growing throughout the year.
Social Pulse Summit: Instagram Edition (summit.agorapulse.com) takes place Wednesday, February 24th and is 100% free. It features over 30 speakers and sessions, including industry experts like Jenn Herman, Ann Handley and Kerry O’Shea Gorgone, along with Erik Fisher, Lucy Hall, Tristan Griffiths, Julia Jornsay-Silverberg, Amanda Robinson, Laura Moore & Laura Davis, Amy Tischler & Caitlin Jenkins, Luan Wise, Karlyn Ankrom, Christopher S. Penn, Dakshin Adyanthaya, Kate Bradley Chernis, Jennifer Watson, Erin Cell, Christine Gritmon, Paul Colligan, Ali Mirza, Scott Ayres, Dave Basulto, Alvern Bullard, Tyler Anderson, Alexa Heinrich, Annette McDonald, MayKing Tsang, Larry Kim, Rebecca Ward, Hani Mourra, Adrienne Young, Joël Gaudeul, Flossie Hall and Stephanie Liu. It is also entirely focused on Instagram and is designed to help people both personally and professionally.
For more information, please reach out to Mike Allton of Agorapulse at mike.allton @ agorapulse.com.
