The Official Cyber Security Summit breaks its Virtual Conference Attendance Record for its first event of 2021
As much as I’ve missed the live in-person events, the success we’ve had with these events has illustrated the value of what we’re offering to industry executives & cutting-edge solution providers”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of virtual shows and conferences, the Official Cyber Security Summit has continued its successful Summit series with their first event of 2021 in Atlanta. The Virtual Atlanta Cyber Security Summit launched their 21 nationwide summit schedule with a record-breaking number of registrants and attendees.
— Bradford Rand
While many virtual cyber conferences see an average of a few hundred attendees, the Atlanta Cyber Security Summit had a record-breaking 2,271 industry delegates pre-register with a staggering 1,251 participating in interactive sessions with experts from Darktrace, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Security, Verizon, Chrome Enterprise and other top leaders. In addition to the record-breaking numbers, Bradford Rand, CEO & Founder of the Official Cyber Security Summit, secured an exclusive presentation from the Director of Operations for Red Team of The NSA who also participated in a live Q&A as the closing keynote for the event.
When asked about his company’s success in the virtual world, Bradford stated “I’m so pleased that the conference industry has fully embraced and accepted our virtual version of the summit. As much as I’ve missed the live in-person events, the success we’ve had with these online events has truly illustrated the value of what we’re offering to senior-level executives in the cyber security space and the cutting-edge solution providers that sponsor these conferences.”
The company’s team is now busy preparing for their next summit for the Tampa / Greater Florida region on March 18th and will continue on to San Diego, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Seattle/Portland, Philadelphia, St Louis/OKC, Detroit, DC Metro, Chicago, Miami, Charlotte, Columbus, Scottsdale, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and concluding in Houston on December 2nd.
Amidst their continuing success of the one-day virtual summits, the team plans to begin a new event series of Cyber Women’s leadership panel discussions. These invitation-only national events will feature C-Suite female executives discussing the latest cyber threats, industry trends all while addressing the challenges and solutions for empowering more female leadership within the cyber security industry. HP, IBM, Flashpoint, Commvault, and Cobalt have already signed on to be official hosts for these events. The Cyber Security Summit’s management has stated that the distinguished lineup of security leaders leading these events will be announced in March.
The job fair division of the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret has also officially kicked off their 2021 hiring events focused on the hiring security of security-cleared professionals in the defense, intelligence, and cyber security industry with a robust set of companies exhibiting virtually including Accenture Federal Services, IBM, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, L3 Harris, AT&T Government Solutions, Boeing, and Raytheon.
Security-Cleared Professionals & Defense companies can view details here: www.TechExpoUSA.com
Cyber Industry Professionals interested in attending may register at www.CyberSecuritySummit.com
Press/Media or Management related inquiries please contact Bradford Rand, CEO: BRand@CyberSummitUSA.com / 212.655.4505 ext. 223
Companies interested in speaking & sponsoring, please contact Nancy Mathew: NMathew@CyberSummitUSA.com
Professional Associations interested in participating and inviting their members please contact Megan Hutton: MHutton@CyberSummitUSA.com
