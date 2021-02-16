Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,049 in the last 365 days.

ScaleX Joins Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List

Forbes NEXT 1000 Honoree

Today, ScaleX Joins the Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List for 2021, The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream

As it says in Psalms, 37:5, Commit your way to the Lord, Trust in Him, and He will act.”
— Chad Burmeister
LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX Joins the Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List of small businesses recognized by Forbes in 2021.

When Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX, first heard about the induction, his first response was "As it says in Psalms, 37:5, Commit your way to the Lord, Trust in Him, and He will act."

A few call-outs from the list of the first 250 honorees:

-Abbey Ashley, Founder, The Virtual Saavy
-Chad Burmeister, Co-Founder, ScaleX
-Veronica Kirin, Founder, Audacious Entrepreneur Coaching

About the Forbes NEXT 1000: America is rich in small businesses. These enterprises account for over 30 million U.S. businesses and some two-thirds of net new jobs. While venture-backed startups generally skew white, male and coastal, these Main Street companies actually look like—and drive—America. To shine a light on these entrepreneurial heroes, Forbes has created the Next 1000. This year-round initiative showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country—all with under $10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle. Fueled by your nominations and screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars, these new faces will number 1,000 by year’s end. Let’s get started with the first class of 250 standouts.

About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to penetrate 250 - 500 targeted accounts with warm introductions, or you serve the SMB or Mid-Market and need to penetrate thousands of potential clients, the ScaleX AI for Sales solutions have you covered. Learn more about ScaleX Introductions here.

Chad Burmeister
ScaleX, Inc.
+1 800-933-0886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Learn more about ScaleX Introductions here

You just read:

ScaleX Joins Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.