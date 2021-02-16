ScaleX Joins Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List
Today, ScaleX Joins the Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List for 2021, The Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream
As it says in Psalms, 37:5, Commit your way to the Lord, Trust in Him, and He will act.”LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ScaleX Joins the Forbes NEXT 1000 Inaugural List of small businesses recognized by Forbes in 2021.
When Chad Burmeister, CEO of ScaleX, first heard about the induction, his first response was "As it says in Psalms, 37:5, Commit your way to the Lord, Trust in Him, and He will act."
A few call-outs from the list of the first 250 honorees:
-Abbey Ashley, Founder, The Virtual Saavy
-Chad Burmeister, Co-Founder, ScaleX
-Veronica Kirin, Founder, Audacious Entrepreneur Coaching
About the Forbes NEXT 1000: America is rich in small businesses. These enterprises account for over 30 million U.S. businesses and some two-thirds of net new jobs. While venture-backed startups generally skew white, male and coastal, these Main Street companies actually look like—and drive—America. To shine a light on these entrepreneurial heroes, Forbes has created the Next 1000. This year-round initiative showcases the ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country—all with under $10 million in revenue or funding and infinite drive and hustle. Fueled by your nominations and screened by top business minds and entrepreneurial superstars, these new faces will number 1,000 by year’s end. Let’s get started with the first class of 250 standouts.
About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to penetrate 250 - 500 targeted accounts with warm introductions, or you serve the SMB or Mid-Market and need to penetrate thousands of potential clients, the ScaleX AI for Sales solutions have you covered. Learn more about ScaleX Introductions here.
