Disinfecting Solution LLC Dispatches COVID-19 Response Team to Southern California
Concerns Over Spread of Coronavirus Mutations Spreading In Southern California Region MountLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Disinfecting Solution LLC, a commercial and residential disinfecting company announced the dispatch of COVID-19 response teams to the Southern California area in an effort to help reduce the transmission of the new and rapidly spreading coronavirus mutations. The new mutations of the virus are widely believed by experts and the CDC alike to spread easier and quicker than other variants of the virus. Disinfecting Solution’s sanitation and disinfection methods and solutions have been proven to be 99.9% effective in eliminating all variants and mutations of the virus in studies.
In response to the announcement, Disinfecting Solution’s President, Brian LeMon, said “The population in Southern California has been ravaged by the Coronavirus, and now these new mutations are threatening to bring about a new surge of infections and further strain the people, hospital systems, and economy of Southern California. We can't eliminate the virus in a person, but we can kill it everywhere else. By disinfecting businesses and homes where the virus has been, we can drastically reduce the amount of transmission, and potentially save lives in the process.”
The Disinfecting Soultion’s response team will be available for dispatch to both commercial and residential structures in San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties effective immediately. While highly effective at eliminating all variations and mutations of the virus, the methods and solutions used in the process are safe, eco-friendly, odorless, and affordable. Those interested in COVID-19 sanitation and disinfection should reach out directly to Disinfecting Solutions via phone or web.
About Disinfecting Solution LLC: Disinfecting Solution LLC is a sanitation company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that specializes in the sterilization and disinfection of COVID-19 and other infectious materials in both commercial and residential structures.
