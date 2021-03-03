Covid-19 Disinfection Services Are In High Demand. Is It Worth It?
As Cases Across the Country Continue To Decline, Disinfection Services Are In High Demand, But Not All Services Are Created Equal.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Covid-19 cases and transmission rates continue to decline across the United States, more and more businesses and private citizens are looking into disinfection services as a viable option to protect against contamination and super spreader events. Experts have begun to take a closer look at these service providers to try and gauge the efficacy of these services, and one thing has become clear: not all providers are the same. At the beginning of the pandemic, Las Vegas-based company Disinfecting Solutions LLC was highlighted by the Local ABC News affiliate and experts lauded their practices. With a 99.99% effective rate, the Disinfection Solutions' process and methods have become the gold standard in coronavirus disinfection services. When looking at Covid 19 disinfection providers, there are several things you should be looking for.
Start by checking the effectiveness of the solution. Not all solutions and virucides are effective against the Coronavirus. You should ensure that the solution being used is proven to be effective against eliminating all strains and mutations of Covid-19, such as the solution used by Disinfecting Solutions, which was proven to be 99.99% effective in killing the virus. Disinfection service providers should all strictly adhere to CDC protocols and utilize proper personal protective equipment. PPE and safety guidelines are in place to protect against transmission of the virus, and seeing as disinfection technicians often find themselves in areas where outbreaks have occurred, following CDC guidelines and taking the proper precautions can eliminate cross-contamination. Check to ensure that the viricide being administered is EPA compliant and non-toxic. The viricide used by Disinfecting Solutions is in compliance with all EPA regulations, is non-toxic, leaves no odor or residue, and only takes about an hour to cure and dissipate from a structure.
With all of the services that have popped up around the United States to try and turn a quick profit off of the pandemic, you need to take appropriate steps and perform your diligence when searching for and selecting a sterilization service. Disinfecting Solutions is currently serving the Southern Nevada and Southern California area. If you are interested in having a business or residence disinfected, we encourage you to reach out directly to Disinfecting Solutions via telephone or on their website at www.TheDisinfectingSolution.com
Click Here to see the Disinfecting Solutions' news story on ABC Las Vegas.
