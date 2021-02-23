Covid-19 Transmission Rates Continue To Decline Around The Country
Experts Urge Against Complacency and Letting Your Guard Down With Coronavirus ProtocolsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coronavirus transmission rates are steadily declining around much of the United States, and many experts are concerned that the falling positivity rate can lure citizens into a false sense of security. According to a Professor at Johns Hopkins University, in a Wall Street Journal opinion article, America may reach “herd immunity” as soon as April of this year. Many experts consider this information to be misleading at best, and downright dangerous at worst.
Disinfecting Solution LLC’s President, Brian LeMon, said “Declaring victory over this pandemic or making assumptions regarding when life will return to pre-pandemic standards at this point could be incredibly detrimental to actually reopening America or returning to any semblance of normalcy.” Many other experts in the field share his concern. While it is very good news that the transmission rates for Covid-19 are indeed declining rapidly across many cities and states in the country, jumping the gun and celebrating too soon can lead to the public taking more chances, engaging in riskier activities, and cause a resurgence of transmission, particularly in highly populated areas. LeMon went on to say “Transmission is declining because the public is taking extraordinary measures to ensure their safety. Social distancing, mask-wearing, and disinfection of common areas and other structures where outbreaks have been traced are still paramount in the fight against the Coronavirus. We can not get complacent in this fight, or we will see the numbers spike up dramatically.”
As transmission rates decline, Disinfecting Solutions are servicing even more homes and businesses around Southern California and Nevada. “We have businesses that have us come in to disinfect on a regular schedule, and we have begun to see a big uptick in private citizens calling us to sterilize a house where one or more members of the family have recovered from the virus. The jury is still out on how long this thing can live on various surfaces, it’s better to be safe than sorry.” LeMon said. With the affordability of the service and a 99.99% effective rate, it isn't surprising.
The CDC and experts around the globe still recommend that you follow the safety protocols set in place. Social distancing, wearing masks, and disinfection of potentially contaminated areas are still the gold standard as we push forward in the fight against the Coronavirus. Disinfecting Solutions’ COVID-19 Task Force is ready to deploy and disinfect hotspots around Southern California, in both residential and commercial settings. To reach out to Disinfecting Solutions, please contact them via the internet or by phone.
About Disinfecting Solution LLC: Disinfecting Solution LLC is a sanitation company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, that specializes in the sterilization and disinfection of COVID-19 and other infectious materials in both commercial and residential structures.
