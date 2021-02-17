CELEBRITY FITNESS TRAINER GINA LOMBARDI AND 2012 MISS AMERICA LAURA KAEPPELER LAUNCH HEALTH INTERRUPTED PODCAST
If you are struggling to get your health back on track or already have a solid health plan but are looking for tips and bio-hacks, this podcast is for you.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new weekly podcast launching this week and available each Wednesday, co-hosted by a leading celebrity fitness trainer and a former Miss America, promises to spotlight real people in real-time with real health interruptions and how they overcame them.
— Laura Kaeppeler, 2012 Miss America and co-host of Podcast
“Health Interrupted” will feature co-hosts Gina Lombardi (Discovery TV’s “Fit Nation,” “The Talk,” “Extra!”) and 2012 Miss America Laura Kaeppeler (pronounced Kep-lar), a nationally known singer, speaker, and advocate for at-risk youth. The pair will talk with real people (some famous, some not) who achieved wellness despite health setbacks big and small, sharing must-listen stories of having their “Health Interrupted” and how they overcame the challenge, plus providing a list of tips or “bio-hacks” to use in everyday life. The podcast will also frequently feature top wellness experts who reveal their secrets to optimal health.
Upcoming “Health Interrupted” podcast guests include a nationally known comedian who receives a life-altering wakeup call after decades of abuse and suffering a blinding stroke, a 26-year-old college grad student, gravely injured by a runaway car and dragged 30 feet under it, who lost both her legs and went on to be a Paralympic gold medalist. The “Health Interrupted’ guest list ranges from celebrities to doctors, teachers, athletes, teenagers, and everyone in between.
Co-host and former Miss America Kaeppeler says that “a lot of people don’t talk about it when their health is interrupted, but they talk about it with us. Life is full of interruptions. The road to good health is a bumpy one, with children, partners, work, life. Even if you have the best intentions to take back your health, something inevitably gets in the way. But a major health issue can stop you in your tracks. So, if you’re struggling to get your health back on track or already have a solid health plan but are looking for tips and bio-hacks, this podcast is for you.”
“Having been a personal trainer for over two decades, I’ve learned a lot about how to help clients deal with ‘interruptions’ in their health. Now I want to help you by having real conversations with our guests, from celebrities to everyday people, who have been through what you’re going through. Our number one goal is giving you real, usable info in every podcast that you can immediately apply to your life,” says “Health Interrupted” co-host Lombardi, whose dozens of celebrity fitness clients have included Tom Cruise, Kevin James, Andy Garcia, Nicole Kidman, and Beck to name a few.
Says former Miss America Kaeppeler, “Gina and I wanted to create a space where we could help more people live their best and healthiest lives through the stories of those who have been there. “Health Interrupted” is a community where we support, encourage, and inspire our listeners to live their healthiest life.”
You can visit them online at www.healthinterruptedpodcast.com and follow them on
Instagram & Facebook @HealthInterruptedPodcast
Twitter @HealthIntPod
Burke Allen/ Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
burke@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter