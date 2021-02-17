Benetech Welcomes New Director of Conveyor Component Sales

Mr. Chris Hopper

AURORA, IL, USA, February 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benetech, Inc. has announced the addition of Mr. Chris Hopper as its new Director of Conveyor Component Sales.

A 15-year professional in the bulk material–handling industry, Mr. Hopper brings extensive knowledge of conveyor systems, conveyor components, power transmission products and the industries those items serve.

His specialized experience includes sales, business development and marketing, as well as 10 years of managing and working with multiple sales channels and the support structure required for their success.

Before joining the Benetech team, he had worked the last 10 years at Precision Pulley, where he served as territory manager, industry sales manager and, most recently, corporate industry manager.

During his time at Precision Pulley, Mr. Hopper sold and marketed diverse conveyor components to wide-ranging industries including aggregate, steel, heavy mining and cement.

The Benetech Director of Conveyor Component Sales is responsible for finding, building and managing profitable relationships with key distributors and direct customers in heavy material–handling industries; overseeing sales-group setup and structure for conveyor components; and creating and executing a sales plan that expands Benetech’s reach across heavy material–industry segments and customers throughout North America.

“I am excited to be a part of the Benetech team,” said Mr. Hopper. “Benetech has all the right spillage and dust mitigation tools for making an impact in diverse industries such as cement, aggregate, steel and mining. I look forward to applying my experience to develop a conveyor components division that forms an industrial distribution network to markets that need greater solutions for production, maintenance, safety and compliance.”

“Chris is an incredible addition to Benetech and I am very excited to have him as part of our team,” said Benetech Vice President of Sales John Pircon. “His material-handling knowledge and experience will be major factors in expanding our conveyor components division and its reach to our markets. We look forward to the ways he will help shape our growth and customer service, especially within the realm of strategic distribution partners.”

Benetech provides complete, performance-based solutions for dust mitigation and bulk material–handling systems. Its products, services and technologies reduce dust, prevent spillage, improve material flow and reinforce compliance. A partner in planning, engineering and operating dust-control and material-handling systems, Benetech helps companies assess challenges, establish priorities and achieve the results they require. For more information, please call (630) 844-1300 or visit www.benetechglobal.com.