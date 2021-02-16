Manage ITES CHESS (4H) US Army Contract with VARStreet's Platform
VARStreet Inc.'s unique Bid Support Program can help VARs meet the ITES CHESS (4H) RFP requirements related to contract catalog, eCommerce, reporting, etc.
Our software is all you need to sell to the government as it has many functionalities and features that will strengthen processes, boost productivity and a lot more for your VAR business.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of the Army, Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (OASALT), Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS), PD Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (PD CHESS), has a requirement for the fourth iteration of Information Technology Enterprise Solutions (ITES) hardware (ITES-4H).
— Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc has worked with numerous ITES CHESS 1 and ITES CHESS 3 contract bidders in the past, and helped them understand and meet the GovEd contract requirements pertaining to eCommerce stores, quoting software, CRM and PunchOut solutions.
Their business management platform comprises a modern eCommerce platform, an advanced sales quoting solution, a FREE CRM module, procurement software, smart reporting and analytics, and distributor catalog integration with over 45 IT and office supply distributors in the United States and Canada.
VARStreet’s in-house team of highly experienced and skilled engineers can take any enhancement or modification request for the ITES CHESS 4H contract and turn it around quickly for contract compliance and management.
As part of their ‘Bid Support Program’, they work closely with VARs bidding for an ITES CHESS 4H contract and support them through all stages of the bidding process and help them respond to the RFP and fulfil contract requirements related to their online catalog, eCommerce, reporting and more without spending a lot of money and effort.
VARStreet will also develop a new page on the eCommerce store that will have other information as required under the contract during the phase-in period like a link to the CHESS website and CHESS ordering guide, information pertaining, to the contract, 24 hours toll-free number, and point of contact information, etc.
They also have a user-friendly and sophisticated quoting tool to provide quotations to the Government as per ITES guidelines. Export of the quotations is also possible in an appropriate format for loading to the IT e-Mart site if required.
They can also automate and provide as many reports as possible through the application to be compliant with ITES-4H reporting requirements.
Shiv Agarwal, Director Sales and Marketing, VARStreet Inc, said, "VARStreet, with its experience of working with thousands of GovEd VARs, becomes a technical arm for VARs bidding for government contracts and post-award too. Our software is all you need to sell to the government as it has many functionalities that make it easy to quickly respond to RFQs, and features that will strengthen processes, boost productivity and facilitate accurate tracking of the sales pipeline, and a lot more for your VAR business."
VARStreet’s eCommerce stores have PunchOut integrations with all popular eProcurement applications like Coupa, Jaggaer, SAP, PeopleSoft, etc.
Their robust quotation application supports features like rebates, technical refresh, RFQ, approval workflows, adding products from the aggregated catalog to the contract catalog and a lot more that makes selling to the government extremely efficient.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn