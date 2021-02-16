BC Housing Market Sets a New Record for Monthly Sales

Vancouver Housing Market

Vancouver Housing Market

MLS Listing Vancouver BC

MLS Listing Vancouver BC

Vancouver home buyers

Vancouver home buyers

BCREA reports the home listings were down 21.5%, Demand High....

Never place an unconditional offer unless you know the house well – conditions and terms protect home buyers.”
— Ran Chen
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BC Housing Market Sets a New Record for Monthly Sales: demand for the home was high in January 2021. The BCREA reports that a total of home sales in MLS Listings Vancouver BC. Which is 1,000 more than Jan. 2020.

The average price in B.C. was $845,169, a 16.1-per-cent increase from $728,269 recorded in January 2020, according to the report.

BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says while sales were strong across the province, the Fraser Valley, Interior and Vancouver Island regions shattered sales records and “pushed January sales to new heights.”

“The supply of listings continues to be held back by the pandemic,” Ogmundson said in a statement Thursday. “With so few listings, markets are starved for supply and prices are under extraordinary pressure.”

The average price of a home skyrocketed year over year in some areas. In the Fraser Valley, the average price for all home types jumped 25.8 per cent to $944,996 and 26.7 per cent in the B.C. Interior to $634,465.

Realtor Ran Chen‘s Perspective:

All the media are reporting the real estate market in Vancouver is red hot. However, think about this: where are the money comes from? During the pandemic, all new immigrants can come to Canada due to the border closure. BC’s economic highly relies on the services industry – software, financial, real estate, and insurance……If you take a close look at the retail stores, you just can’t believe what you have seen – hundreds and hundreds of business are for sale/lease now.

The unemployment rate in Vancouver increase from 4.5% Jan. 2020 to 7.4%. 2021. How BC economic is going to recover???

In nowadays, a lot of people showing off their sales record; eg: BC assessment price 1 million, listing price 1.2 million, and sold price: 1.38million – sold by un-condition.

Media only reports how many offers for this house, and how many offers for that one. But no reporter is going to report that once the Vancouver home buyer purchases a house with no-conditions at all – he/she is going to face a lot of unexpected issues such as base leaks, oil tank problems, roof leakage…….

Never place an unconditional offer unless you know the house well – conditions and terms protect home buyers.

Ran Chen
Buy Properties BC
+1 7788582876
email us here

You just read:

BC Housing Market Sets a New Record for Monthly Sales

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ran Chen
Buy Properties BC
+1 7788582876
Company/Organization
ZnL Blanket
5-7140 RAILWAY AVENUE
Richmond, British Columbia, V7C 3J8
Canada
+1 778-639-0999
Visit Newsroom
About

ZNL Bedding is owned by Pearl River Investment Ltd. During all these years, we only focus on one thing - sourcing the best quality products for consumers. Weighted Blanket, Bamboo Duvet Covers, pillows, and Goose Down Blanket, all in one place. We provide an one-stop shop for our customers - bedding decoration shop. Quality excellence is the foundation of the management of our business and the keystone of our aim for customer satisfaction. Therefore, it is Pearl River Investment Ltd. policy to consistently provide services and products that meet customer requirements and exceed their expectations. Client Focus - It is always for some companies to say, hard to do. In ZNL Bedding Shop we really execute. Satisfaction Guarantee.

Weighted Blanket, Duvet Cover Bedding Canada

More From This Author
BC Housing Market Sets a New Record for Monthly Sales
Best Grocery Stores Delivery Services in Metro Vancouver
GROCERY DELIVERY VANCOUVER | FARM TO TABLE GROCERY STORE ONLINE
View All Stories From This Author