Digital Healthcare Coming to Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Health, a Las Vegas-based startup is set to launch in the spring of 2021. Brisk Health provides digital healthcare via a mobile app. Brisk Health’s app allows patients to text one-on-one with a doctor. Patients can receive reassurance, diagnosis, and treatment without an office visit. Brisk Health can even order labs, prescriptions and provide sick notes.
“We want to give patients immediate access to medical care,” says Jesse Clark, founder of Brisk Health. “We carry around a cell phone all day. It’s in the pocket, it’s in the car, it’s on the nightstand, the phone is the first thing we look at in the morning and it’s the last thing we see before we shut our eyes. Patients will now have access to a doctor at any time and at your fingertips.” says Clark.
However, texting with a doctor is just one of the many options Brisk Health offers patients. For more urgent illnesses or injuries, Brisk Health uses mobile vehicles staffed by acute care clinicians, equipped with a certified lab, medical equipment, medications and IV’s, wi-fi providing access to the health information exchange, and a network of established mobile radiology providers to administer state-of-the-art care in the convenience of the home, office, sports facility or senior care facility.
Brisk Health is making healthcare convenient and affordable. “This is digital healthcare. Your living room is now the waiting room,” says Clark. ‘It never made sense to have a patient, who is experiencing a non-life-threatening illness or injury, to have to travel and then sit in a waiting room in discomfort. Brisk Health will also deliver prescriptions direct to you. We want to keep the entire patient experience at home” Says Brisk Health’s founder, Jesse Clark.
Brisk Health is actively hiring to bring together the best executive and clinical skillsets to execute on a unique business model. Brisk Health’s state-of-the-art headquarters is now located in Henderson, Nevada.
Jesse Clark
