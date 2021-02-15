The Clarian Academy Opens for Registration
The Clarian Academy Preschool opens its doors for its pre-k and kindergarten programs.USA, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, Georgia- The Clarian Academy, located in Atlanta. Georgia opens its doors again for its in-person STEM-oriented pre-k and kindergarten programs. Play, Learn and Grow with STEM--Clarian Academy offers in-person and hybrid learning opportunities to best fit the needs of your family.
"We fully understand and share the growing concerns about COVID-19 and its effect on families and local communities." – The Clarian Academy
At Clarian Academy, we are dedicated to ensuring that our students, staff, and families stay safe during the school year through added safety measures and by following governance shared with us by the Georgia Department of Health.
"The Clarian Academy is committed to maintaining a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for our little scholars." – The Clarian Academy.
We have ensured that different learning opportunities are available to fit each family's comfortability moving forward into the school year. We understand that while some families may be prepared to return to in-person learning, some families may not. Clarian Academy hires certified teachers to teach all our classes, both online and in-person.
"The Clarian Academy will nurture the intellect, desire, and heart of the whole child to flourish both academically and socially." –The Clarian Academy.
A child's early learning is critical to their development. At Clarian Academy, we work with ZSpace instructional technology to provide artificial intelligence and virtual reality experiences to support our students' math and science objectives. Children also participate in outdoor gardening to experience the basics of horticulture.
The Clarian Academy is currently offering an early bird discount of 10% off tuition for the first three months for those who schedule a tour and register their child(ren).
For more information, please visit https://theclarianacademy.com/
Hashanah Lockett
The Clarian Academy
+1 470-448-3904
info@theclarianacademy.com