Made-in-America Initiative: How We Can Make Buying American Products a Priority

Formaspace manufactures all its products at our 60,000 sq ft production facility in Austin, Texas, using raw materials sourced from American suppliers. We are truly a 100% American manufacturer.

To provide additional ventilator capacity for Covid-19 patients in ICU wards, Formaspace delivered 500 workbenches in just 18 days to the new General Motors ventilator factory in Kokomo, Indiana.

Formaspace built these custom battery storage units here in the US for Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the Marine Corps unit responsible for helicopter transportation of the President and Vice President of the United States.