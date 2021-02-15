Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boston Business Journal Ranks Gray, Gray, & Gray Among Top Massachusetts Accounting Firms

Canton-based consulting and accounting firm moves up two spots in rankings

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP of Canton, MA, has been ranked as the 19th largest accounting firm in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, up two places from the previous year’s rankings. The publication’s annual rankings are based on the size of the firm’s professional staff in the state and include both independent firms and regional offices of large national accounting firms. Gray, Gray & Gray ranks 9th among independent firms in the state.

“We are pleased to be recognized among the state’s leading accounting firms and are especially proud of the fact that we are among the top ten independent firms,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner of Gray, Gray & Gray. “Our independence assures a more responsive and personal approach for our clients, who receive more attention, more services and more solutions.”

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP is also ranked in the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm provides consulting, tax and audit & assurance services to clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica, Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, please call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

Laura Hampe
Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP
+1 781-407-0300
email us here
