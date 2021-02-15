Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of New SWIR Microscope Platform with Open Architecture

SWIR 200 Microscope from Pembroke Instruments/LLC-San Francisco

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SWIR Microscope 200 platform with open architecture that facilitates accessory integration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SWIR Microscope 200 platform. The platform supports unprecedented flexibility for range in Field of View (FOV), magnification, zoom control, and compatibility with standard C-Mount SWIR cameras. The customer can select a configuration with standard baseplate (above left) or attachment to popular optical breadboards which enables attachment flexibility for accessory components such as light sources and precision translation stages.SWIR microscopy has rapidly evolved with the recent advances in SWIR sensor technology, LED and laser light sources, and modular optics to support high imaging performance and flexibility at low cost.Applications include:Defect detection in materials transparent to light >1300 nm, notably semiconductor wafersGeneral fluorescent SWIR imaging in the range 900-1800 nmIn-Vivo fluorescent imaging for medical researchArt and forensics researchSWIR microscopy of minerals and geological samplesKey features of the SWIR-200 Microscope Platform includeCustomer selection of Field of View (FOV), magnification, and working distanceChoice of standard baseplate or attachment to optical breadboardUltra stable under conditions of high magnification with micron precision for vertical adjustmentCo-axial sample illumination with choice of LED or laser (SMA or FC/PC)Compatible with our SenS SWIR InGaAs cameras or most C-Mount SWIR camerasPembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.comVisit our website at https://pembrokeinstruments.com

