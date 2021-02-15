Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,111 in the last 365 days.

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of New SWIR Microscope Platform with Open Architecture

swir microscope

SWIR 200 Microscope from Pembroke Instruments/LLC-San Francisco

Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SWIR Microscope 200 platform with open architecture that facilitates accessory integration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pembroke Instruments announces the release of the new SWIR Microscope 200 platform. The platform supports unprecedented flexibility for range in Field of View (FOV), magnification, zoom control, and compatibility with standard C-Mount SWIR cameras. The customer can select a configuration with standard baseplate (above left) or attachment to popular optical breadboards which enables attachment flexibility for accessory components such as light sources and precision translation stages.

SWIR microscopy has rapidly evolved with the recent advances in SWIR sensor technology, LED and laser light sources, and modular optics to support high imaging performance and flexibility at low cost.

Applications include:
Defect detection in materials transparent to light >1300 nm, notably semiconductor wafers
General fluorescent SWIR imaging in the range 900-1800 nm
In-Vivo fluorescent imaging for medical research
Art and forensics research
SWIR microscopy of minerals and geological samples

Key features of the SWIR-200 Microscope Platform include
Customer selection of Field of View (FOV), magnification, and working distance
Choice of standard baseplate or attachment to optical breadboard
Ultra stable under conditions of high magnification with micron precision for vertical adjustment
Co-axial sample illumination with choice of LED or laser (SMA or FC/PC)
Compatible with our SenS SWIR InGaAs cameras or most C-Mount SWIR cameras

Pembroke Instruments, LLC is a leading source for state-of-the art imaging and spectroscopy products for industrial, life science, and military applications. For a quote on this product please email Dr. Leslie M. Tack at sales@pembrokeinstruments.com

Visit our website at https://pembrokeinstruments.com

Dr. Leslie Tack
Pembroke Instruments HQ
+1 415-860-4217
sales@pembrokeinstruments.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

How to Configure a SWIR Microscope for Your Application

You just read:

Pembroke Instruments Announces Release of New SWIR Microscope Platform with Open Architecture

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.