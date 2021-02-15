Missing Person Investigators from Lauth Investigations International Join the Search for Missing Mother Crystal Fry
BALTIMORE , MARYLAND , UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauth Investigations International has joined the search for missing Baltimore mother, Crystal Fry. Crystal was last heard from in November 2020 after her home was broken into. In the time period following the break-in, she was staying with the father of one of her children until her front door could be repaired. Shortly after, she lost contact with her family and has not been seen since.
Crystal’s disappearance has left a hole in the lives of her three daughters, with whom she was very close. Since she filed the missing person report, Crystal’s own mother, Teresa Silverman, has been searching for her daughter non-stop. After 90 days with no case progression, she’s contracted the missing person investigators of Lauth Investigations International to assist with the search. When she spoke to Lauth investigators, Teresa described her daughter as a beautiful mother who was always stepping up to help out, “She’s caring. If anything’s wrong, she steps right in and tries to help take care of people. She loves her girls to death.” Teresa advised Lauth Investigators that Crystal would never have gone this long without contacting her children, claiming that holidays and special occasions were very important to her. Crystal also shared passions for baking and cooking with her girls, who have been missing their mother for over three months.
Lauth Investigations International is a family-owned and operated private investigation firm with over 30 years of experience investigating missing person cases. Members of the media are invited to speak with a representative for Lauth Investigations about our involvement in the search.
Thomas Lauth
Lauth Investigations International
+1 317-644-2788
tlauth.investigations@gmail.com