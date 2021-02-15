Rita Romano to Head Quadrant Biosciences Laboratory Testing Division

Rita Romano joins Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences Inc., announced that Rita Romano has assumed the role of President of it's newly created Quadrant Laboratories division.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Rita Romano has assumed the role of President of its newly created Quadrant Laboratories division. Ms. Romano will primarily be responsible for spearheading the growth of Quadrant’s growing laboratory diagnostics business, which includes the opening of a new lab in partnership with the State University of New York and Upstate Medical University. The company’s Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test, co-developed by SUNY Upstate Medical University, received emergency use authorization by the FDA in September 2020, and is currently ranked as the most sensitive COVID-19 saliva test on the market.

Ms. Romano brings 30 years of extensive clinical laboratory experience to the Quadrant team, most recently as Director of the Operations Center for Laboratory Alliance of CNY, a locally owned, independent reference laboratory. In this role, she had technical and regulatory oversight of clinical laboratory services performing over 10 million tests/year. She has also served as the President of the Central New York Chapter of the Clinical Laboratory Management Association and chair of the membership committee. Ms. Romano earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology and her Master of Arts in Strategic Leadership from St. Bonaventure University and is certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

“Providing access to accurate and reliable testing for COVID-19 is vital to public health and economic stability,” explained Romano about her decision to join Quadrant Biosciences. “Quadrant’s ability to redirect their focus to develop one of the highest-ranked COVID-19 assays in support of both is remarkable and I am excited to join this dynamic team.”

“I’m thrilled to have someone of Rita’s caliber and experience join our senior management team at Quadrant,” said Rich Uhlig, Quadrant Founder and CEO. “As we continue to expand our COVID-19 testing business, it is imperative that we retain highly experienced and well-regarded professionals like Rita to help move us forward. I’m confident she will be an outstanding addition to our team.”

============

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/sars-cov-2-reference-panel-comparative-data