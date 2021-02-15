David Walsh to Speak at 2021 Fintech Forum

Walsh will speak on the future of fintech on a panel moderated by ERock Christopher, CEO at BizFamous Media Group, produced by Createnu Ventures｜Moonshot House

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Walsh, CEO and Co-Founder at XChangePoint and a disruptor and innovator across a range of technology driven markets over the course of his career, will be speaking at the Moonshot House and Plug & Play 2021 Fintech Forum next month. Walsh will contribute to a panel as part of this global, virtual event on March 23.

The 2-day event is designed to provide attendees insight into the future of fintech, with expert speeches, panelist discussions, and a series of interactive workshops (Venture Capital Course, Innovation & Ideation Course, Corporate Innovation Course, No Coders Workshop). This highly interactive virtual conference will include live pitches by start-ups to a range of investors also in attendance.

Walsh will speak on the future of fintech on a panel moderated by ERock Christopher, CEO at BizFamous Media Group, and will be joined by George Damouny, Partner at Plug and Play, and Martina Aufiero, Former CFO at Cloud9 Technologies and Principal at Goldman Sachs.

Walsh has a track record of growing businesses both private and public, organically, and inorganically through M&A to affect industry consolidations. He has deep knowledge of the capital markets including private equity, venture capital, bankruptcy / restructuring and turnarounds including financing across the entire capital structure, and has served as Chairman, CEO or President of five publicly traded companies.

More information about the event is available here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moonshot-house-fintech-forum-powered-by-plug-and-play-tickets-132307151251

To contact Mr. Walsh, reach out on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidarthurwalsh/

For more information about Mr. Walsh go to www.davidarthurwalsh.com.



